Historical Society Plans Tour City Lake Park

High Point Historical Society logo

The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m., at City Lake Park, located at 602 W. Main St, Jamestown.

Tracy Pegram from High Point Parks and Recreation will talk about the history of City Lake Park and its recent renovations. Participants will get the chance to explore the new park before it has fully reopened and will have time to walk around and enjoy the exhibit, which documents the history of the park.

This program is free and open to the public.

For information, call 336-883-3022 or email tamara.vaughan@highpointnc.gov.

