How many workers would get raise under $15 minimum wage plan? Here's an early estimate

RALEIGH — Millions of workers could get a raise under a proposal to boost the minimum wage to $15 an hour, a report found.

The report, released Monday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, analyzed the impacts of the Raise the Wage Act of 2021, which was introduced in January, on workers and the economy. The act would gradually raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour by 2025.

In addition to the raises for millions of workers, the CBO report found the proposal to increase the federal minimum wage would lead to a significant reduction in poverty. But it could also lead to more than 1 million job cuts and increase the deficit by billions.

Wage raises and a reduction in poverty

The report estimates 17 million workers who would otherwise make less than $15 an hour would get a raise by 2025 if the policy were enacted. That's about 10% of the current workforce.

Many of the 10 million workers who make slightly above $15 an hour would also be affected, the report says.

"If the bill was enacted and the minimum wage rose, wages for many of those workers would increase as employers sought to retain some of the differences in pay that had previously existed among those workers," the report says.