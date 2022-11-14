HPU Honors Outstanding Alumni During Homecoming Weekend

High Point University held the 2022 Homecoming Weekend from Nov. 4-6, with thousands of HPU alumni participating in a variety of events on campus.

The highlight of the weekend was the annual Alumni Awards ceremony, hosted by the Alumni Association. The ceremony honors HPU alumni who have made outstanding accomplishments and demonstrated a commitment to their community and the university.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to James E. Surratt, Class of 1965. A native of Thomasville, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from High Point College, and went on to earn his Master of Education degree in education administration and history from UNCG in 1968. He began his professional career as a teacher with Guilford County Schools, and later served the district as an assistant principal, project director and assistant superintendent until 1975. Surratt earned his Doctor of Education from Duke University in 1974 with a focus on administration and supervision.

The Alumnus of the Year Award went to William A. Fidler, Class of 1969. A native of Lebanon, Pa., Fidler began his career in chemical distribution as a sales representative of Textile Chemical Company in Reading, Pa. After the company was bought by Brenntag of Mulheim, Germany, in 1981, Fidler rose in multiple positions at Brenntag North American and ultimately became president in 2006 and CEO in 2007. Fidler established All-In Advisors, a chemical industry advisory firm in 2015. He acquired RGA Enterprises, Inc., a contract packaging company, with his wife and their son, Will, who serves as president and CEO. In 2018, Fidler formed an investment group to acquire chemical distribution firm Americhem, Inc., along with his stepson Eric, who serves as president. In 2020, at the onset of the global pandemic, Fidler established Pure Spaces, LLC, a sanitization business, with his son-in-law David.

The Alumni Service Award went to Linda T. Chafin, Class of 1976. Chafin was born in High Point and grew up in nearby Asheboro. She started her studies at then High Point College part-time in 1965. In 1977, she began her professional career at High Point College as an adjunct accounting and auditing instructor. After several years, she joined the United Way of Greater High Point as finance director, where she initiated and implemented computerization of record while ensuring fiscal accountability and successful audits. As a certified public accountant, she joined the office of CPA Ronald R. Davis in 1984. She later became an independent accountant by opening her own firm in High Point where she specialized in small business accounting in addition to business and personal tax preparation. After 32 years, she retired in 2019.

The President’s Award went to Steve L. Scott, Class of 1998. Scott earned his Bachelor of Science degree through the evening degree program. Scott completed the Wachovia Executive Leadership Program with the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC-Chapel Hill in 2004. His early career encompassed managing data centers for BB&T in Winston-Salem where the bank was headquartered. In 1995, he joined Wachovia as its chief information security officer, and later became head of information security technologies and operations with Wells Fargo in 2009. Scott returned to BB&T in 2015 as its chief information security officer, a position he held until the merger of equals between BB&T and SunTrust Banks, in December 2019. He continued to lead corporate cybersecurity at Truist and was responsible for execution of the corporation’s information security programs and business objectives, ensuring information assets and technologies were protected. Earlier this year, Scott retired as executive vice president and the chief information security officer at Truist Financial Corporation after more than 40 years in information security.

Each year, HPU also honors 10 young alumni who graduated within the last 10 years. This year’s Top 10 Under 10 are:

Natalie K. Eidson, Class of 2013, is the event coordinator and program manager of Explore Elkin, a business-led organization she helped form to create a tourism hub in the Yadkin Valley of North Carolina.

Nikki L. Sanford, Class of 2013, earned her Juris Doctorate in 2016 from William and Mary Law School and is a practicing intellectual property law attorney with BakerHostetler in Seattle.

Ingrid L. Cross, Class of 2015, is the political action committee manager for the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.

Cate S. Owens, Class of 2016, is a sales associate for Creative Office Resources, a commercial furniture dealership in Boston, Massachusetts, and specializes in high-rise, ground-up builds in the Boston market by working with broker, project managers and design firms.

Dana H. Pusateri, Class of 2017, is manager of client relations for the Americas, where she travels, hosts and stewards the Top 1% of Christian Dior clients.

Christopher J. Stone, Class of 2017, is a senior process manager for eClerx Financial Markets where he manages the Know Your Client review process for a global investment bank.

Cameron P. Scott, Class of 2017, is coordinator of baseball development in the Major League Baseball Central Office, where he identifies top minority amateur athletes to attend MLB youth initiatives.

Cassandra J. Diaz, Class of 2019, is an account executive for corporate business development with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls.

Emily C. Promise, Class of 2020, is a partner at Blakely Financial in High Point, North Carolina. She assisted with opening a second office in her hometown of Marblehead, Massachusetts, and the acquisition of another practice.

C. Connor Mosack, Class of 2021, was named the 2020 CARS Tour Late Model Stock Rookie of the Year and a two-time Trans Am winner at Watkins Glenn in 2021 and 2022. He made his first start this year racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.