This week 40 interns from across the United States came to Samet’s headquarters here in Greensboro for their summer internship program. They were selected from the best of the best, out of more than 400 applicants.

They will have the opportunity to gain comprehensive learning experience, hands-on experience and contribute to various construction projects allowing the interns to apply their classroom knowledge to practical on-the-construction-site projects.

This is the largest class of intern’s Samet has had since its inception 10 years ago. The company does plan to continue to increase each year with 2024 to be around 45-50 interns. Samet is going directly to the source for new hires and getting them started within their company even before they graduate.

Greensboro interns include: Andrew Baker, Trey Bennett, Hunter Brown, Hunter Crawford, Austin Gawthrop, Dylan Gum, Avery Hurst, Griffin Kiser, Robby Lyne, Cesar Minarro, Noah Muniz, Alex Schmidt, Patrick Sterling and Jake Weiland.