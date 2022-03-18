Launch Greensboro announces Capital Connects participants

GREENSBORO — Launch Greensboro has announced the 12 companies selected for its annual pitch competition, Capital Connects, set to take place April 13 at Elm & Bain event space at TransformGSO in downtown Greensboro.

Running for more than 20 years, this event serves as a bridge between investors and entrepreneurs seeking capital for their companies.

There are two competitions: A 2 minute lightning round for seed-stage businesses and a 6 minute pitch for Series A-stage businesses. A panel of judges will choose a winner in each category, and those winners will receive both cash and in-kind prizes. In addition to the winners chosen by the Capital Connects judging panel, the audience will vote on a fan favorite.

The five companies selected for the 6 minute pitch portion of the event are:

CopyForward — Enables creators and collectors to earn royalties on future resales of assets they created or owned. Leveraging the concept of artist resale royalty rights, CopyForward supports creation of contracts that provide for royalty payments as assets are resold.

Doggos Dog Park and Pub — The Triad’s first dog park and pub where dogs can play while their humans enjoy the bar, special events and mingling.

ESTAS Beauty — The first line of luxury skincare made for scars. ESTAS, which stands for every scar tells a story, is on a mission to change the societal stigma against scars by helping others care for and embrace their scarred skin.

F3TCH — Enables hotels and resorts to optimize the guest experience through its mobile app.

Unbox the Dress — An innovation in the closed-loop fashion economy as the first digitally-empowered service allowing for the repurposing of sentimental garments, such as family wedding gowns.

The seven companies selected for the 2 minute pitch portion of the event are:

Hot Route — A data analytics provider empowering amateur sports teams, players and fans with the tools to be more competitive.

Medherd — Through its scheduling API and proprietary product introduction engine, Medherd automatically matches medical vendor representatives with the medical practices most likely to use their product.

My Relief Wear — A casual cold therapy clothing company with patent-pending technology changing the process of icing pain. My Relief Wear makes ice packs you can wear.

Optera — Its pheromone-based diagnostic test allows beekeepers to make data-driven management decisions through early identification of hives that are more susceptible to destructive mite damage.

PulmonIx — Aims to transform clinical care through execution of cutting-edge pulmonary clinical research.

Without a Trace Foods — Manufactures and distributes allergen-friendly, gluten-free snacks for all ages and curates targeted content for families by connecting them with nutritionists, educators and other experts.

Work-Life Solutions Concierge — Created to maximize your time. Whether that be providing employees with support, assisting executives with managing atypical requests or offering concierge services.

Capital Connects is free and open to the public. To register to attend, visit capitalconnects.org.