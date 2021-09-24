Leadership Greensboro announces Class of 2022

Leadership Greensboro, a program of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, welcomed its 2022 class Sept. 22-23 for the program year kickoff.
The program has a new facilitator this year, Tonya Hargett, director of research compliance and ethics and research integrity officer at N.C. A&T.
Participants include: Heather Adams, Ready For School, Ready For Life; Tricia Anderson and Danielle Veal, UnitedHealthcare; Allison Amos, Honestly; Danielle Bowman, Charles Aris; Monica Brunache, Bank of America; Leigh Anne Bullin, Junior League of Greensboro; Robbie Caballero and Marshall Yandle, city of Greensboro; Tracie Catlett, Greensboro Day School; Barbara Cini, Elon School of Law; Katelyn Cohen-Kivett and Amy Newland, UNCG; Laura Collins, N.C. A&T; Nichad Davis, Ward Black Law; Ken Esposito, Piedmont Federal Savings Bank; Janie Ford, Evonik Super Absorber; Brad Gile, CMIT Solutions of Greensboro; Carolyn L. Harraway-Smith, Lexie Vanada and Susan Terrell, Cone Health; Chip Kiel, Novant Health; Jessica Lea, Smith Leonard; Laura Lorenz, Greensboro Chamber; Adam Lux, VF Corporation; Samantha Lyons-Kittrell, United Way; Stephanie Mardis, Greensboro Police Department; Adam Marshall, Law Firm Carolinas; Kristin Peek, Kontoor Brands; Lynn Phillips, International City/County Management Association; Nihar Pilla, Truliant Federal Credit Union; Rokey Rahim-Cornwell, Nexthr Consulting Group; Claire Ricci, GTCC; Deb Harris Richardson, YWCA Greensboro; Roberto Rivas, CPL Architecture Engineering Planning; Andy Rodenbough, Brooks Pierce McLendon Humphrey & Leonard; Kevin Sasser, KMW Builders; Cory Schug, Womble Bond Dickinson; Mark Spielman, Holladay Construction; Joanna Stone, Brady Services; Katie Taylor, Biscuitville; Danny Templeman, Fellowship Hall; Michael Walker, AT&T; Lesley Watts, Bryan Family YMCA; and John Williams, Bell Partners.