Leadership Greensboro announces Class of 2022
Leadership Greensboro, a program of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, welcomed its 2022 class Sept. 22-23 for the program year kickoff.

The program has a new facilitator this year, Tonya Hargett, director of research compliance and ethics and research integrity officer at N.C. A&T.

Participants include: Heather Adams, Ready For School, Ready For Life; Tricia Anderson and Danielle Veal, UnitedHealthcare; Allison Amos, Honestly; Danielle Bowman, Charles Aris; Monica Brunache, Bank of America; Leigh Anne Bullin, Junior League of Greensboro; Robbie Caballero and Marshall Yandle, city of Greensboro; Tracie Catlett, Greensboro Day School; Barbara Cini, Elon School of Law; Katelyn Cohen-Kivett and Amy Newland, UNCG; Laura Collins, N.C. A&T; Nichad Davis, Ward Black Law; Ken Esposito, Piedmont Federal Savings Bank; Janie Ford, Evonik Super Absorber; Brad Gile, CMIT Solutions of Greensboro; Carolyn L. Harraway-Smith, Lexie Vanada and Susan Terrell, Cone Health; Chip Kiel, Novant Health; Jessica Lea, Smith Leonard; Laura Lorenz, Greensboro Chamber; Adam Lux, VF Corporation; Samantha Lyons-Kittrell, United Way; Stephanie Mardis, Greensboro Police Department; Adam Marshall, Law Firm Carolinas; Kristin Peek, Kontoor Brands; Lynn Phillips, International City/County Management Association; Nihar Pilla, Truliant Federal Credit Union; Rokey Rahim-Cornwell, Nexthr Consulting Group; Claire Ricci, GTCC; Deb Harris Richardson, YWCA Greensboro; Roberto Rivas, CPL Architecture Engineering Planning; Andy Rodenbough, Brooks Pierce McLendon Humphrey & Leonard; Kevin Sasser, KMW Builders; Cory Schug, Womble Bond Dickinson; Mark Spielman, Holladay Construction; Joanna Stone, Brady Services; Katie Taylor, Biscuitville; Danny Templeman, Fellowship Hall; Michael Walker, AT&T; Lesley Watts, Bryan Family YMCA; and John Williams, Bell Partners.

The new class of leaders from across the city engaged in two days of orientation and team building this week and will continue with monthly program days through May 2022.

