Lidl is hiring during a Goodwill-sponsored virtual hiring event on Aug. 12.

Goodwill Industries of Central N.C. (Triad Goodwill) said in a release the supermarket chain is hiring operations and logistics workers with a starting pay of $20.50 per hour, an increase of $5 from a previous release on the event.

The grocer is primarily seeking workers to fill positions at its distribution center in Alamance County. There are also some opportunities to work at Triad retail stores.

No experience is required, but a physical labor-related skill set and/or "workhouse background" is preferred.

The hiring event will be held 10 a.m. to noon to Aug. 12 on Zoom.

Those attending should "dress for success," test their equipment and fine a quiet area to conduct an interview.

To register, visit www.triadgoodwill.org/lidl/.

