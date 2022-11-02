Life at Heritage Greens inspires local senior to compose poetry

Local senior, Virgil Sturgeon, has written poetry throughout his life. He has often drawn inspiration from his surroundings and faith. Now as a resident of Heritage Greens, a local Kisco Senior Living community, Sturgeon’s poetry has evolved to include his rewarding experiences and perspective on his life at the Heritage Greens community. Sturgeon’s poetry will be on display alongside other residents’ creations during the Arts and Humanities Showcase that is taking place at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Heritage Greens.

“At Heritage Greens, we strive to provide ways for residents to explore and showcase their passions,” said Melanie Adler, executive director at Heritage Greens. “Mr. Sturgeon is one of the many talented residents we are lucky to have in our community, so we are all looking forward to the Arts and Humanities Showcase and seeing the beautiful art and craftsmanship our residents have to share.”

Born in 1931, Sturgeon grew up during a unique time in American history, most notably during the Great Depression that grounded the economy to a halt and left millions of Americans unemployed.

Now, at age 91, Sturgeon’s day-to-day life looks quite different, but he continues to compose poetry at Heritage Greens that is driven by his observations of community life and his faith and values. Since moving to Heritage Greens in February of this year, Sturgeon has created multiple short poems detailing his experiences at the community. “It didn’t take me long to see inspiration here,” noted Sturgeon. “I am very blessed to be in this community.”

Additionally, Sturgeon’s work has gained notoriety across the Heritage Greens community and the greater Greensboro area. In fact, he is currently in the process of publishing his first poetry book, God’s Wisdom & Virgil’s Poetry in Rhyme, which is set to be published in April 2023 by Covenant Books of South Carolina.

“I believe it was part of a plan for me to come to Heritage Greens,” says Sturgeon. “The community and people that live here foster my passion for poetry. Some nights, I wake up at 3 o’clock in the morning with an inclination to write and compose poetry. It is as if God is speaking to me and encouraging me to channel my inspiration.”