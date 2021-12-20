After decades of work, Honda quietly delivers the 200th HondaJet from Greensboro factory

GREENSBORO — Imagine a bright new "sportscar in the sky" under, or maybe above, your Christmas tree this year.

If you're one of the lucky people to have a new HondaJet Elite on the runway, you're part of an exclusive club. And now we know how many members belong.

Greensboro-based Honda Aircraft Co. said last week that it recently delivered the 200th HondaJet.

Company founder and CEO Michimasa Fujino has referred to the plane as a "sportscar in the sky" because of its size and agility.

Honda didn't say who received the $5 million-plus jet, but it could've been a wealthy individual in Asia, an air taxi service in Europe or any of the companies that sell shares of jet ownership.

The jewel-like, brightly-colored planes are all made at a campus at Piedmont Triad International Airport. The jet was dreamed up, designed and tested there for more than a decade before it went into production in 2016.

Honda Aircraft received federal certification for the jet in December 2015 after doing a "clean sheet" design, which means it was a completely new type of aircraft.