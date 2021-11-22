After Toyota reports surface, Corps of Engineers files public notice of grading the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for battery factory

The city of Greensboro, Randolph County, North Carolina Railroad and the state all have tens of millions of dollars tied up in land and design work waiting for a car manufacturer that hasn’t come.

The loss of the Toyota-Mazda venture in 2018 was a bitter defeat for a team of state and local economic developers who felt the deal was theirs to lose. Not only did the company walk away from a $1.5 billion incentives package, it chose Alabama — which has long been an industrial rival of North Carolina.

Most of those local and state officials who were here during the Toyota-Mazda period are still on the job and, while they have moved on from 2018’s loss, they have persevered in developing the property. The city, for example, has completed most of the land deals it needs to build a water and sewer line south to the site, should a company choose to locate there.

Local leaders are eager to attract the auto industry, which is considered “transformative” because it not only brings direct jobs for heavy manufacturing, but attracts dozens, if not scores, of supplier companies that would want to locate nearby.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.