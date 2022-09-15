Amazon closing, canceling 44 projects, including Greensboro fulfillment center, CNBC reports

GREENSBORO — A planned Amazon fulfillment center here is among sites axed by the company, according to a report by CNBC.

No reason was given for the Greensboro site's cancellation.

A delivery station in Wilmington was also canceled and one in Enko has been delayed, both with no reason given according to the CNBC report, which was based on information collected by MWPVL International, a supply chain and logistics consulting firm that tracks e-commerce giant Amazon’s distribution network.

Amazon also has closed a delivery station in Durham as the company scales back its overall warehouse capacity, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported. That closure was not included in the CNBC listing.

The Durham delivery center, which focused on last-mile deliveries, just had a grand opening in 2019.

Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly told the N&O the company has “offered all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations close by.”

According to MWPVL, Amazon has closed or canceled 44 facilities in the United States this year while putting on hold or delaying the opening of 27 others, CNBC reported.

Amazon's shift in services comes as pandemic-shopping drops back to more normal levels. Amazon had ramped up its warehouse space during the COVID-19 pandemic when more people were shopping from home.