Amazon 'never finalized plans' for a fulfillment center in Greensboro, company says

GREENSBORO — After major economic development announcements by local officials in recent months, a CNBC report delivered disappointing news to those who hoped Amazon would be coming to Greensboro.

An Amazon spokesperson told the News & Record on Thursday that there were never finalized plans for a fulfillment center in Greensboro. No further details were provided by the company.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan confirmed that Amazon did not commit to coming to Greensboro, "though I know we were under serious consideration," she said by text Thursday evening.

Brent Christensen, president and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, said he could not comment when reached Thursday.

Amazon's decision not to move forward with a project in Greensboro at this time "is in no way a reflection on our community," Vaughan said. "We've had a number of world class announcements and there are more to come."

According to the CNBC report, a delivery station in Wilmington was canceled and one in Enka has been delayed, both with no reason given. The report was based on information collected by MWPVL International, a supply chain and logistics consulting firm that tracks e-commerce giant Amazon’s distribution network.

Amazon also has closed a delivery station in Durham as the company scales back its overall warehouse capacity, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported. That closure was not included in the CNBC listing.

The Durham delivery center, which focused on last-mile deliveries, just had a grand opening in 2019.

Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly told the N&O the company has “offered all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations close by.”

According to MWPVL, Amazon has closed or canceled 44 facilities in the United States this year while putting on hold or delaying the opening of 27 others, CNBC reported.

Amazon's shift in services comes as pandemic-shopping drops back to more normal levels. Amazon had ramped up its warehouse space during the COVID-19 pandemic when more people were shopping from home.