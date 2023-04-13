GREENSBORO — Business owner Geoff Foster found himself and his company the object of some inter-city rivalry Wednesday during the African American Economic Summit held at the International Civil Rights Museum auditorium in Greensboro.

The event, held by the Greensboro Business League, featured panel discussions as well as remarks from NC Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders.

Foster, the CEO as well as owner of Core Technology Molding Corp., spoke as part of a panel of Black business owners in the late morning. The plastic injection molding company does business with a range of corporate clients, including pharmaceutical and automotive companies.

Foster said that in the five years since he moved his manufacturing business from High Point to the East Greensboro, it has continued to grow, and he praised the talent pool he said he’s been able to tap for his hiring needs. He’s thankful for the grant money he received from Greensboro City Council.

He said that although he is breaking ground on an expansion of his facility in the Gateway Research Park, it won’t be enough to keep up with the growth in demand and orders the company is receiving, which is requiring them to outsource some of their manufacturing to Augusta, Ga.

His big obstacle, he said, is finding more affordable space to grow his operations.

That’s when a businesswoman sitting at the back of the auditorium interjected that Foster ought to consider empty or abandoned sites in High Point.

That prompted a woman at the front of the room to call out in response, “He isn’t going back!”

In a brief interview during a break in the summit, Foster said he wants to find additional space in East Greensboro, whether at Gateway Research Park or elsewhere in the eastern part of the city, so as to keep his operations as contiguous as possible.

Other participants in the panel of Black business owners included Elma Hairston of Dynamic Images International, LLC; James Sills of M&F Bank; Vanessa Coble of Seniors Medical Supply Inc.; and Monte Edwards of MEG/M. Edwards Group.

Coble said that in her industry, she is often the only Black woman in the room.

“I’m motivated by those who said I cannot do it,” she said.

In her remarks, NC Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders listed what she saw as milestones for business in North Carolina but also spoke to what she saw as issues holding the state back, including pay inequity, easy access to guns, and limitations to LGBTQ and and reproductive rights.

“If you want us to be able to thrive, to have a health economy — engage on all matters,” she said.