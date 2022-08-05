Blind Tiger's alcohol license suspended after latest shooting; 4 charged after ALE investigation

GREENSBORO — The Blind Tiger's alcohol permits were suspended Friday by state officials after a third shooting at or near the bar and music venue this year.

And an Alcohol Law Enforcement investigation into the venue resulted in four people being charged, including the owner and manager, the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission said in a news release.

The ABC Commission cited the shootings in issuing the summary suspension, which is immediate and in effect until the case is heard by the Office of Administrative Hearings.

The club at 1819 Spring Garden St. had been temporarily shut down after the shooting last weekend on Sunday that claimed the life of 19-year-old Pedro Alegria. Police said a security guard at the club, 28-year-old Jason Leonard, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing.

Affidavits and witness statements attached to the suspension order offer more details into what happened the night Alegria was killed.

Witnesses said Alegria was part of a group of 10 people, half of them under age 21. There was an argument between some members of Alegria's group and another group that became physical. Both groups were kicked out, and they continued to argue outside of the club, according to a summary of events included with the suspension order.

A few minutes later, about 2:15 a.m., a security guard "brandishing a gun" fired into the group, hitting Alegria in the neck, according to the summary of events.

The sworn statements by officers showed they found Alegria bleeding and unresponsive in the rear parking lot that The Blind Tiger shares with other businesses.

One officer said they followed a trail of blood from the front door of the club to the parking lot where Alegria was found.

At least two officers said employees blocked them from entering the club.

In another affidavit, an ALE agent said video footage showed employees wiping blood off of the building.

The ABC Commission said Friday it charged Blind Tiger owner Bradford McCauley, 47, of Winston-Salem with failing to superintend and hiring unlicensed armed security.

Manager Donald Beck Jr., 55, of Greensboro was charged with allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises and hiring unlicensed armed security.

The two security employees, Leonard and Anthony Delaney, both 28 and Greensboro residents, were charged with providing unlicensed armed security and allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises.

The Blind Tiger also is under investigation by the city’s Safety Review Board. It’s the second investigation of the venue this year by the board.

In April, the city shut the club down after two shootings occurred within days of each other. The business was able to reopen after all the issues were brought into compliance.

The City Council created the Safety Review Board in December 2021 to evaluate violent incidents at restaurants, clubs and bars.