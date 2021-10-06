 Skip to main content
Buff City Soap opens in Greensboro on Thursday with free soap for a year promotion
Buff City Soap is coming to town

Buff City Soap will open its first Triad location at The Shops of Friendly Center at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

 BUFF CITY SOAP, PROVIDED

Buff City Soap will open its first Triad location at The Shops of Friendly Center at 9 a.m. Thursday. The first 50 shoppers each day through Sunday will receive free soap for a year.

Buff City refers to the store as an artisan "makery," as each product is handmade daily in the shop, according to a news release. This allows guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent.

Products include bar soap, facial bars, foaming hand soap, shave bars, bath bombs, soap whips, body scrubs, shower oils, laundry products and more.

The company says its mission is "to create handmade products that are free of harsh ingredients and full of nourishing plant-based goodness."  

Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products, the release said. 

Buff City Soap will open with a variety of promotions, including buy one, get one 50 percent off all laundry products; 30 percent off purchases of $100 or more; and 20 percent off purchases less than $100.

Buff City Soap is located next to Sun Tan City and Lane Bryant.

