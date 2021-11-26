Business Milestones

Achievers
Alyssa Gabbay, a religious studies professor at UNCG, received an honorable mention for her book “Gender and Succession in Medieval and Early Modern Islam: Bilateral Descent and the Legacy of Fatima” from the Southeast Regional Middle East and Islamic Studies Society.
Arielle Kuperberg, a sociology professor at UNCG, was selected to serve a three-year term as chairwoman of the Council on Contemporary Families. The Council on Contemporary Families is a nonprofit nonpartisan organization aimed at promoting understanding about academic research on American families to the public and the press.
Chris Jordan, UNCG college of arts and sciences assistant director of advising and communication studies lecturer, along with co-authors Alex Patti and Bruce Case, had their chapter, “Teaching conflict transformation in the basic communication course: Narrative reflections by graduate teaching instructors,” published in the award-winning book, “Transforming conflict and building peace: Community engagement strategies for communication scholarship and practice.”
Episode 83 of The Big Rhetorical Podcast features Roy Schwartzman from UNCG discussing his scholarly work as well as his role as founder and administrator of the Mega Facebook App Super Group Pandemic Pedagogy.
Schwartzman is a professor and head of the department of communication studies. He serves as a faculty affiliate with the department of peace and conflict studies; the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering; and the women’s, gender and sexuality studies program at UNCG.
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 53 North Carolina candidates, including Kristen Annette Sullivan of Oak Ridge, passed the Uniform CPA Examination in September.
Announcements
Truliant Federal Credit Union recently launched the Truliant Foundation to further support its commitment to community and social responsibility to give back to the neighbors it serves.
The foundation will provide support to internal and external credit union programs and funding initiatives. Moving forward, all of Truliant’s existing grant, donation and scholarship programs will be funded and managed as programs of the foundation.
The first new program of the Truliant Foundation is the establishment of the Truliant Employee Relief Fund. It will provide financial assistance to employees experiencing financial hardship due to events beyond their control, including disasters, extended illnesses, injuries and other special situations. The fund was launched with personal donations from 100% of Truliant’s senior management, an amount matched by Truliant to start the fund.
As its first major gift, Truliant contributed to the Winston-Salem State University Foundation to support the Mathematics and Science Education Network program. The gift will be used at the historically Black university to eliminate disparities in education and to prepare middle and high school students for careers requiring math and science.
Awards
Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital is among the nation’s Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals for 2022, according to a study by Fortune and IBM Watson Health. The study consisted of 951 facilities offering heart and vascular care.
The Fortune/IBM Watson Health study recognizes hospitals for positive clinical results, efficiency, financial performance and patient experience.
The winning hospitals were announced in Fortune. For information, visit www.ibm.com/products/50-top-cardiovascular-hospitals.
Marianne LeGreco, a communication studies professor at UNCG, was selected as the winner of the Public Scholarship Award by the International Association for Research on Service-Learning and Community Engagement. LeGreco has researched and worked for years to address food hardship in Guilford County and is the author of the 2021 book “Everybody Eats: Communication and the Paths to Food Justice.”
A team of researchers that included UNCG School of Nursing clinical professor Thomas McCoy and doctorate student Reham Yasin was awarded “Best Research Poster” at the North Carolina Organization of Nurse Leaders 2021 Annual Conference. Former School of Nursing faculty member Deborah Lekan, Marjorie Jenkins from Cone Health, Somya Mohanty in the UNCG department of computer science and Prashanti Manda in UNCG’s informatics and analytics program collaborated on the poster, “Comparison of a Frailty Risk Score and Comorbidity Indices for Hospital Readmission using Electronic Health Record Data.”
Ahmed Nahari, a UNCG School of Nursing Ph.D. graduate, received the Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award for being the primary author of the highest-ranked abstract submitted from Saudi Arabia to American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021. He collaborated with several School of Nursing faculty members on the abstract.
The city of Greensboro was named one of the top-ranked digital city governments by the Center for Digital Government, placing eight among cities with a population between 250,000-499,999. The CDG is a national research and advisory institute focused on information technology polices and best practices in state and local government.
The Kellin Foundation has announced the inaugural Journey Award winners: Journey Award in Community, Cynthia Wagner, Tabitha Ministry; Journey Award in Education, Cone Health’s ConeCorps Initiative; and Journey Award in Health care, Lisa Duck, Guilford Community Care Network.
In recognition of extraordinary community outreach, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities has named UNCG the winner of the 2021 C. Peter Magrath Community Engagement Scholarship Award.
UNCG is recognized for its multipronged approach to increasing access to culturally responsive scholarship and community engagement. Through initiatives such as the Immigrant Health ACCESS Project, part of the UNCG Center for New North Carolinians, UNCG has helped create multi-directional pathways of health care access to marginalized communities.
IHAP reaches more than 700 uninsured immigrant and refugee adults in Greensboro each year. CNNC is transforming refugee and immigrant services as it also transforms understanding and scholarship about the issues facing these communities. CNNC students, faculty, and community research fellows have contributed 25 peer-reviewed publications and more than 20 practitioner-oriented publications and reports.
In June, the UNCG was named one of four regional winners of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation Community Engagement Scholarship Award. Those regional winners, named in collaboration with the Engagement Scholarship Consortium, automatically become finalists for the national Magrath Award. Each of the three other W.K. Kellogg Award winners received $5,000 to support their community engagement efforts.
Grants
Laurie Kennedy-Malone, a professor in the UNCG School of Nursing, was named one of two nurse educators nationally to receive a research grant as a 2021-22 recipient of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing Faculty Scholars Grant Program. She’ll receive a one-year, $25,000 grant from the AACN to support her work, “Enhancing Nurse Practitioner Competency-Based Education and Assessment with Innovative Video Simulations.” In addition, she received Sigma’s Edith Moore Copeland Award for Excellence in Creativity and Innovation, which recognizes creativity and innovation to impact nursing education, practice or research.
Forgive Avorgbedor, an assistant professor in the UNCG School of Nursing, was awarded a grant to examine ways to help reduce maternal and infant mortality, which disproportionately affects ethnic minorities in the U.S. She received support for her project, “Program to Increase Diversity in Cardiovascular Health-Related Research,” from SUNY Downstate Medical Center with funds from the National Institutes of Health’s National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Her grant is for $12,700.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has selected the city of High Point to receive a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant for $19.8 million. This project will enhance equitable access to public investments and community assets, spur transit-oriented economic development, and provide a safe, sustainable and active route of transportation for walking, bicycling and micromobility.
The urban multimodal greenway and streetscape project will connect lower-income communities of color in southwest High Point to the city’s mass transit facilities and other essential services like the Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center, High Point Public Library, the High Point Greenway, new commercial development and new recreation destinations like Truist Stadium.
The project also connects two Title 1 public elementary schools, six public parks, a public recreation center, two Boys and Girls Clubs, and 12 historic mills. The project includes Phases 1-3 of the Southwest Heritage Greenway, a shared-use path linking downtown transit and train terminals to community parks, school, residential and redeveloping areas.
It also includes the North Elm Street Streetscape, creating a Complete Street from Commerce Drive to Sunset Drive. Finally, the Sunset Drive/Montlieu Avenue segment will be a roadway retrofit to include a sidepath, ultimately connecting to Blain Street and the High Point Greenway at Armstrong Park. When completed and added to the existing greenway system, the project will create a 16-mile active transportation and recreation corridor in High Point.
The project will require matching funds from the city of High Point for nearly $7 million and $200,000 in matching funds from the N.C. Department of Transportation. The Southwest Renewal Foundation has committed $900,000 in financial support.
On the Move
IFB Solutions, a nonprofit based in Winston-Salem and the largest employer of people who are blind or visually impaired in the country, has hired Kenneth Fuentes as industrial engineering technician. Fuentes, a N.C. A&T graduate, will work with IFB’s engineering team in the Winston-Salem manufacturing facility to convert operations previously limited to sighted employees into opportunities for employees who are blind or visually impaired.
Eric S. Boyce will be UNCG’s next chief of police, succeeding Paul Lester who retired earlier this year. He begins Jan. 3.
