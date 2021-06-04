Business Milestones

The fellowship, funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, seeks to increase the presence of underrepresented junior and other faculty members in the humanities, social sciences and arts by creating career development opportunities for selected Fellows with promising research projects.

The award includes a $15,000 stipend for a six-month research sabbatical; a research, travel or publication stipend (up to $1,500); as well as access to mentoring and a professional development retreat.

Girma will use the fellowship to continue working on a book about Ethiopian return and repeat migration.

* * * *

The Class of 2020 has graduated from the 84th North Carolina School of Banking. Brady Young of the Bank of Oak Ridge was among the graduates.

Bankers who enroll in the school spend a week each August for four consecutive years to receive training in a college setting. The 2020 program, which ran from Aug. 3-7, was hosted virtually.

The 2020 students recently gathered to close out the 2020 program and to host the graduation for the senior class.

* * * *