Business Milestones

Achievers
Annie Penn Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital are among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and Joint Replacement according to Healthgrades. Healthgrades is a resource connecting consumers, physicians and health systems.
Healthgrades evaluates the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals for 32 of the most common procedures and conditions. The above Cone Health hospitals are the only ones in North Carolina among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery (for two years in a row, 2020-2021) and America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement (for three years in a row, 2019-2021).
Andrew Wommack, associate professor of chemistry at High Point University, and recent HPU graduate Juliana O’Brien have published research in The Plant Journal as part of a National Science Foundation grant in the amount of $418,000, previously secured to study reactions in plants.
O’Brien, a member of HPU’s Class of 2020, helped determine the success of this project by synthesizing and purifying more than 30 peptides involved in photosynthesis, glycolysis, protein folding and antioxidant defense.
Wommack secured the NSF grant in collaboration with Leslie Hicks, associate professor of chemistry at UNC-Chapel Hill, and Sorina Popescu, associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Mississippi State University.
Jackson Sparks, assistant professor of biology at High Point University, recently contributed a chapter to the textbook “Insect Pheromone Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (second edition).” The chapter, “Reflections on antennal proteins: the evolution of pheromone binding proteins; diversity of pheromone degrading enzymes; and the distribution and behavioral roles of SNMPs,” reviews proteins involved in the detection of odorants by insects. It discusses the origins, evolution and uniqueness of the genes insects use to sense their external world and evaluate these genes as potential targets for insect control.
Verónica A. Segarra, interim chair of the biology department at High Point University, spoke at the 2021 virtual annual meeting of the Association of Southeastern Biologists. Segarra served on a panel that included faculty and industry leaders.
The panel discussion on diversity and inclusion informed and provided thought leadership to help address some of those issues in the biology and the natural sciences disciplines. Panelists from diverse backgrounds discussed how diverse students can be successful in the biological sciences. They also shared the value of diversity and inclusion in academia and insights as to how panelists have excelled in their field of study.
Creative Greensboro has selected the first artists for its Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program who will work with residents in three east Greensboro neighborhoods from June 1-Nov. 30. Each resident artist will receive up to $22,500 to support monthly neighborhood-based arts programming and a culminating neighborhood mural installation.
Creative leader and educator Darlene McClinton will work with the Dudley Heights neighborhood. TAB Arts Center Nonprofit, led by Executive Director Sunny Gravely Foushee, will work with the Kings Forest neighborhood. Artist Harry Turfle will work with the Glenwood neighborhood.
For information on the Neighborhood Arts program, contact Josh Sherrick at 336-373-7817 or visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following faculty achievements:
Gavin Douglas, professor of ethnomusicology, was an invited speaker for Cornell University Southeast Asia Studies Program’s Gatty Lecture Series. His talk was “Music, Sound and Buddhism in Myanmar/Burma.” Douglas also presented new research at the annual British Forum for Ethnomusicology conference, “Boundaries of the Self in Burmese Performing Arts.”
Kelley O’Brien, assistant professor of new media and design, has received a Faculty First Award to support the creation of her first international solo show, “The Liberation of Terra Superna,” which she has been invited to produce at the Stroboskop Art Space in Warsaw, Poland. The installation will include a 12-channel animated video and will draw links between the study of plants and reproductive advocacy.
Andy Hudson, assistant professor of clarinet, gave a masterclass at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee as part of Latitude 49’s virtual residency and was featured in a performance with the Austin, Texas-based ensemble “Less Than 10 Music” at the International Clarinet Association’s “Clareidoscope.”
High Point business executive and leadership author for students Bill McKenzie will release his third book, “Embrace the Chaos, Enjoy the Journey: A Leadership Awakening for Students and Young Adults,” in August. He is the author of “If You’re Not The Lead Dog, The View Never Changes” (2013).
Hewan Girma, a professor of African American and African diaspora studies at UNCG, has received a prestigious Career Enhancement Fellowship from The Institute for Citizens and Scholars.
The fellowship, funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, seeks to increase the presence of underrepresented junior and other faculty members in the humanities, social sciences and arts by creating career development opportunities for selected Fellows with promising research projects.
The award includes a $15,000 stipend for a six-month research sabbatical; a research, travel or publication stipend (up to $1,500); as well as access to mentoring and a professional development retreat.
Girma will use the fellowship to continue working on a book about Ethiopian return and repeat migration.
The Class of 2020 has graduated from the 84th North Carolina School of Banking. Brady Young of the Bank of Oak Ridge was among the graduates.
Bankers who enroll in the school spend a week each August for four consecutive years to receive training in a college setting. The 2020 program, which ran from Aug. 3-7, was hosted virtually.
The 2020 students recently gathered to close out the 2020 program and to host the graduation for the senior class.
Eight Brooks Pierce practice areas and 17 of the firm’s attorneys, including 14 in the Greensboro office, were ranked among the best in North Carolina in the 2021 edition of Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business. The listing of the leading lawyers and law firms in the country is published annually by Chambers and Partners.
Brooks Pierce’s antitrust, environment and litigation — general commercial practices received a Band 1 ranking, the highest awarded by Chambers USA. The firm’s bankruptcy/restructuring, corporate/mergers and acquisitions, health care, intellectual property, and labor and employment practice areas were also recognized.
Four Brooks Pierce attorneys based in Greensboro received Chambers USA’s highest ranking in their respective practice areas: Kearns Davis, litigation, white-collar crime and government investigations; George House, environment; Jim Phillips, litigation, general commercial; and Jennifer Van Zant, antitrust.
Ten other Greensboro attorneys were also recognized as leaders in their respective practice areas: Arty Bolick, construction; Forrest Campbell, health care; Mark Davidson, corporate/mergers and acquisitions; Bob King and Randy Tinsley, environment; Jeff Oleynik, antitrust, bankruptcy/restructuring; Reid Phillips, litigation — general commercial; David Sar, intellectual property; Bob Singer, banking and finance; and John Small, bankruptcy/restructuring.
Awards
Samsung awarded Qorvo with the Best Quality Award in the mobile communications business division. The award recognizes Qorvo’s continuous quality improvement on projects for the Samsung Galaxy 21 platform.
Samsung awarded Qorvo with the Best Quality Award in the mobile communications business division. The award recognizes Qorvo's continuous quality improvement on projects for the Samsung Galaxy 21 platform.
The 2021 North Carolina Parent Teacher Association award winners have been announced:
Heroes and Helpers: Lanier Lewis, Sternberger Elementary School
Outstanding Student Service: Audrey Guyler, Northern Guilford High School
Principal of the Year: Janiese McKenzie, Northern Guilford High School
Teacher of the Year: Elizabeth Jones, Summerfield Elementary School
Outstanding Local Unit Award: Summerfield Elementary School
Distinguished Local Units: Northern Guilford High and Sternberger Elementary schools
The awards celebration will be held during a virtual state convention on June 11.
The Cone Health Value Analysis Team has been recognized with a national award for its work through the pandemic. The team has received the 2020 GHXcellence Award as a Health Care Hero. This year, GHX reinvented the awards program, which typically honors organizations’ achievements in advancing the health care supply chain, to also recognize the providers, suppliers and individual contributors who went above and beyond to support patients and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When masks, gowns, gloves and other personal protective equipment were unavailable from the usual providers, the Value Analysis Team found and built relationships with new suppliers. They also worked with internal teams to make sure the new PPE was a safe and workable substitute for previous products. And the team helped make certain that doctors, nurses and other caregivers knew that the new products would suit their needs.
Winners were chosen by a selection committee made up of GHX executives, leading health care influencers and others.
Military
Cadet Darien Norman II, son of Darien and Jann Norman of Greensboro, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on May 22. Norman, a Northwest Guilford High School graduate, completed a B.S. in business management with a systems engineering track.
Norman was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the field artillery branch and will report to Fort Sill, Okla., for his first assignment.
On the Move
Dr. Valerie Leschber has been named chief medical officer and senior vice president at Cone Health. Most recently, Leschber served as Cone Health’s chief medical information officer.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Jeff Hibbard to the role of senior vice president of digital experience and business transformation. Previously he was vice president of digital innovation.
Unifi has announced two new additions to its leadership team. James Cooper Jr. has joined Unifi as the company’s sustainability manager. Sara Porter has been named brand sales manager of global business development, nonwovens, films and rigid packaging.
The Winston-Salem Dash has promoted Jessica Aveyard to vice president of ballpark experience and branding; Josh Strickland has been hired as vice president of corporate partnerships; Erin McGregor joins the Dash as ticket operations manager; Matt Beksinski has been hired as a business development representative; Amanda Dove, who served as corporate partnerships intern in 2020, has been promoted to the role of corporate partnerships assistant; Luke Hallett has been hired as the new “Voice of the Dash,” where he acts as lead play-by-play broadcaster; and Josh Soto and Josh Von Noy have been hired as ticket sales and service representatives.
