Business Milestones

The Kahn family and University Business Magazine of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., established the Kenneth F. and Jana S. Kahn Extraordinary Staff Awards in 2018 to honor three HPU employees who provide dedicated service to the campus community and live out the university’s mission to provide students with an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.

Curty, director of academic services, has worked at HPU since 1995 and is responsible for the peer tutoring and Supplemental Instruction programs.

Miller, transportation manager, has been with HPU for three years. She oversees the daily operations of all transportation needs of the university.

Lee, manager of concessions, has been with HPU for nine years and during that time has worked at various foodservice locations. He runs eight concessions areas in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, as well as three other locations on campus. He also serves the university community with his support of the catering department.

The Kahns were recently recognized for their philanthropic support of the university with the naming of the Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel, a 30-room boutique hotel, at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. A ribbon-cutting was held in September to open the new academic learning lab.