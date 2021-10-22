Business Milestones

Achievers
Karin Henderson, executive director of strategic facility delivery, Cone Health, has been recognized by Healthcare Design for her work reopening the former Women’s Hospital as a COVID-19 only facility. More than 2,500 people were treated at the facility until it closed in March. The publication honored 11 individuals who “… are driven by a mission to evolve what (health care) design can and should be.”
Henderson joined Cone Health as a nurse 20 years ago.
* * * *
Allyson Summitt has earned the Master Public Information Officer certification through FEMA. Summit is one of fewer than 100 others across the U.S. to hold this designation.
Summitt joined Cone Health in August as an emergency management specialist.
* * * *
Scott M. Saylor of Raleigh has been appointed to the Guilford Technical Community College Foundation board of directors.
Saylor retired from the North Carolina Railroad Company in July 2020 after a 31-year tenure. He was president of the company from 2001 until his retirement. An attorney, Scott was the company’s general counsel for a dozen years before assuming the role of president. He is of counsel with the Nexsen Pruet law firm, a business law firm with offices in North Carolina and South Carolina.
During Saylor’s 31 years with the North Carolina Railroad Company, the company’s capital increased from $600,000 to more than $110 million for future rail and economic development investing and land acquisition.
* * * *
Each year, Springbuk administers the Healthiest Employers Awards Program across the country to honor the nation’s most dedicated employers in bettering their worksite health and wellness programs.
The following have been named the Healthiest Employers of the Triad in 2021:
- Small (1-499 employees): First place, Allegacy Federal Credit Union, Winston-Salem.
- Midsize (500-1,499 employees): First place, city of High Point; second place, Randolph County Government, Asheboro; third place, Truliant Federal Credit Union, Winston-Salem; fourth place, High Point University.
- Large (1,500+ employees): First place, Syngenta, Greensboro; second place, CBIZ, Cleveland, Ohio (local office: Greensboro); third place, Novant Health, Winston-Salem.
Announcements
Creative Greensboro, the city’s office for arts and culture, has taken over management of the Van Dyke Performance Space, a 300-seat black box theater located in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
Individuals, groups and organizations may request rental of the space on weekday mornings, Thursday and Friday nights and weekends up to 12 months in advance. Reservation rates and other booking information are available at www.creativegreensboro.com.
Arts, culture and creative programs offered by Guilford County-based individuals and organizations will be able to book farther in advance and at lower rates than other renters.
* * * *
Steel Hands Brewing held a groundbreaking Oct. 15 to announce the expansion of a new location at 1918 and 1920 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The nearly $4 million investment, located adjacent to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, will occupy 28,000 square feet. It will feature a custom-designed taproom with a wood fired pizza oven kitchen, a 20-barrel production brew house with 12,000-barrel/year capacity, stage for live music, retail area, event space, sunken beer garden and outdoor gathering space.
Awards
Three High Point University staff members were recently awarded the annual Kenneth F. and Jana S. Kahn Extraordinary Staff Award.
The award recipients, Craig Curty, Valerie Miller and Dwayne Lee, each received $5,000 funded by the Kahn’s endowment.
The Kahn family and University Business Magazine of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., established the Kenneth F. and Jana S. Kahn Extraordinary Staff Awards in 2018 to honor three HPU employees who provide dedicated service to the campus community and live out the university’s mission to provide students with an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.
Curty, director of academic services, has worked at HPU since 1995 and is responsible for the peer tutoring and Supplemental Instruction programs.
Miller, transportation manager, has been with HPU for three years. She oversees the daily operations of all transportation needs of the university.
Lee, manager of concessions, has been with HPU for nine years and during that time has worked at various foodservice locations. He runs eight concessions areas in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, as well as three other locations on campus. He also serves the university community with his support of the catering department.
The Kahns were recently recognized for their philanthropic support of the university with the naming of the Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel, a 30-room boutique hotel, at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. A ribbon-cutting was held in September to open the new academic learning lab.
* * * *
Dr. Patrick Wright received the “Be Cowboy” award from the Professional Bull Riders Association at its recent stop in Greensboro. The award honors those who demonstrate cowboy values of, “… living honestly, fairly and respectfully with pride, integrity and humility.”
Wright is known for his work in helping the homeless and others without health insurance. He serves as medical director of Cone Health’s Mobile Medicine program and helped create the hospital network’s monoclonal antibody infusion center.
* * * *
Cone Health recently received several awards from the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association for applying the latest stroke and atrial fibrillation (AFib) treatments to improve patient care and patient results. AFib is an irregular heartbeat that increases the risk of strokes.
Last year, Cone Health treated 2,261 people for stroke. Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in North Carolina and the number one cause of disability.
Hospitals use treatment guidelines in caring for patients. Guidelines change as research uncovers better and more effective ways of caring for patients. The AHA and the ASA recognize hospitals for their ability to quickly adopt the latest information for treating strokes and AFib. Several Cone Health hospitals were recognized:
- Alamance Regional Medical Center: Get With The Guidelines — Stroke GOLD PLUS with Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Annie Penn Hospital: Get With The Guidelines — Stroke GOLD PLUS with Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Moses Cone Hospital: Get With The Guidelines — Stroke GOLD PLUS with Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll and Get With The Guidelines — AFIB GOLD
For information, visit Heart.org/GWTGQualityAwards.
* * * *
Adams Farm Living and Rehabilitation of Jamestown attended the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living's 72nd Convention and Expo, held Oct. 10-13 in National Harbor, Md., to accept the AHCA/NCAL National Bronze Quality Award.
The award is a progressive approach that embraces processes based on the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program. Award recipients reflect focus on quality care and desire for continuous improvement in the health care sector.
* * * *
Kevin Green was named the recipient of the 2021 N.C. Realtors Ben Ball Community Service Award on Oct. 13 during the N.C. Realtors virtual convention and expo.
Green is the managing broker at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty and was Greensboro Regional Realtors Association's president in 2007 and 2015.
Green has been the chairman of several community organizations including the Barnabas Network Board of Directors, the Greensboro College Board of Trustees, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Commission and the Greensboro Coliseum War Memorial Commission.
* * * *
The North Carolina Zoo has been recognized by the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums as the recipient of the 2021 Environmental Sustainability Award. The award, given to a single organization worldwide, was presented at the organization’s 76th annual conference, held virtually Oct. 11-14.
The zoo works to minimize waste, reuse materials and prioritize using the most effective, least harmful methods for cleaning, pest management and horticulture. The zoo also encourages guests to take action and make changes in their own lives to benefit the environment.
Beginning with the initiation of its first “green practices” in the late 1980s, the zoo has enacted numerous projects, such as high efficiency LED lighting and HVAC control systems, along with installing charging stations for electric vehicles. Current priority initiatives include intensive recycling and composting programs, and a comprehensive approach to minimizing single-use plastics throughout zoo operations. Reducing plastics use helps accomplish numerous goals, including reducing consumption of fossil fuels (most plastics are made from petroleum), eliminating potential marine debris and addressing growing concern over microplastic pollution.
The zoo is also a long-term member of North Carolina’s Environmental Stewardship Initiative and has received ISO 14001 (International Organization for Standardization) certification, a rigorous third-party standard which signifies the zoo’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Learn more about the zoo’s green practices at www.nczoo.org/conservation/green-practices.
On the Move
- High Point University welcomed 14 new staff members this month: Jacob Baynes, systems specialist; Lauren Brewer, head reference librarian; Michael Bryant, human cadaveric laboratory manager and resident embalmer; Annie Cline, WordPress specialist; Deona Cureton-Summers, director of student conduct in the Student Affairs Office; Adam Duncan, resident director for York and Point Place; Cody Eller, resident director in Centennial Square in the Office of Student Life; Tyler Ranieri, admissions counselor; Jabari Smith, senior regional admissions counselor; Kevin Smith, student financial planning counselor; Michael Snipes, coordinator of annual giving; Rebecca Strangio, admissions ambassador counselor; Alyvia Williams, resident director; and Donald Williams, senior network engineer.
- Akeysha Rutledge has been named director of the Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital Clinical Inpatient Departments. Rutledge began her career at Cone Health 23 years ago as a nurse extern.
- Park National Bank announced that Jay Harris has joined the bank as Triad Market Leader and commercial lender. A longtime Greensboro resident, Harris will be an extended member of the team at Park National’s Charlotte office.
- The city of Burlington has announced that current Assistant Police Chief Brian P. Long has been selected to be the next police chief of the Burlington Police Department. He succeeds Chief Jeffrey Smythe who retired earlier in 2021.
- Charles Aris Executive Search has announced the addition of two new practice leaders: Mark Sapienza and Diane DeRosa-Fedor. DeRosa-Fedor will join senior practice leader TJ Deal in the corporate development practice. Sapienza will specialize in consumer products with a focus on sales, marketing and product development.
- Dr. Daniel Herlihy, a gastroenterologist, has joined Bethany Medical.
- The Law Office of Manisha P. Patel has announced the addition of new associate attorney Emily L. Guarascio who joined the firm in May 2021.
- Gene Sapino, who has more than 25 years of law enforcement and leadership experience, has been named the chief of police and director of campus safety for GTCC.
