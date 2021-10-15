Business Milestones

Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant has announced that 35 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination in August.
Local individuals include: Samuel Joseph Ryan and Liudmila Logina Zill, both of Archdale; Stephen James Ward of Asheboro; Aranza Venegas of High Point; Kaitlyn Anne Brock of Summerfield; and Angel Maria Sundance Dameron of Whitsett.
* * * *
IFB Solutions, the largest employer of people who are blind or visually impaired in the country, has announced its board of directors officers for the 2021-22 term: Brenda Diggs, chairwoman, retired senior executive of Wachovia Corporation, now part of Wells Fargo; Erik Cobham, vice chairman, vice president of strategy and business development for Avon Protection and a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps; Robert Colucci, treasurer, business consultant and retired senior executive with Essilor of America, an international ophthalmic optics company; Kathryn Garner, secretary, retired teacher and former sales and marketing executive for T.W. Garner Food Company; Leo Stepansky, assistant secretary, senior vice president/general manager for Shelco; and Mike Faircloth, assistant treasurer, group president of global operations for Hanesbrands.
In addition, IFB announces three appointments to its board of directors:
Tom Serrin is joining the board’s executive committee as head of the new development and awareness committee. Serrin, who is visually impaired, is the Triad chapter president of the Foundation Fighting Blindness and retired (medical) major with the U.S. Marine Corps.
John Rowland, a retired CPA from Little Rock, Ark., will return to the board of directors as chair of the audit committee and represent the nonprofit’s strategic interests in Arkansas.
Samuel Richardson is joining the IFB Board of Directors. Richardson is director of human resources for academic affairs at N.C. A&T.
* * * *
The North Carolina Nurses Association held its 114th annual convention on Sept. 23-24 in Concord. The association installed Meka Douthit of Clemmons as its 55th president.
NCNA members elected a new board of directors as the association passed the torch from Immediate Past President Dennis Taylor of Lexington. NCNA member Tomika Williams of Greensboro has been re-elected to the board as an at-large member.
NCNA member Evelyn Hoover was awarded the 2020 Board of Directors Mentorship in Nursing Award. Over the past 45 years, Hoover has mentored countless students, practicing nurses and fellow faculty members at N.C. A&T.
NCNA member Nicole Reavis of Kernersville graduated from NCNA’s Leadership Academy, a leadership development program designed to prepare nurses for positions of strategy and influence.
Additionally, NCNA member Stephanie Bowman of High Point was awarded the NCNA Triad Region Scholarship. Katherine Clark of Whitsett received the Eunice M. Scholarship. NCNA member Michele Brooks of Summerfield was awarded a Mary Lewis Wyche Fellowship.
* * * *
Wyatt Early Harris Wheeler, a full-service law firm in High Point, has announced that Best Lawyers in America has named the following to its 2022 Best Lawyers in America: John D. Bryson, criminal law — DUI/DWI defense; and Scott F. Wyatt, commercial litigation. Both are partners with the firm.
Announcements
Buff City Soap opened its first Triad location Oct. 7 at The Shops of Friendly Center in Greensboro, located next to Sun Tan City and Lane Bryant.
Buff City refers to the store as an artisan “makery,” as each product is handmade daily in the shop. This allows guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent.
* * * *
Blue Door Group Real Estate, headquartered in Winston-Salem, has announced that Southern Lights Realty has joined the brokerage. Hailey Stagg and Gary Bryan are the brokers/owners of Southern Lights Realty.
Bryan and Stagg are both members of the National Association of Realtors, Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors, Home Builders Association of Winston-Salem, Triad Multiple Listing Services and The Deacon Club.
For information, call 336-777-6118 or email info@southernlightsrealty.com.
* * * *
Charles Aris Executive Search, headquartered in Greensboro, has opened a new office at 655 15th St. NW in Washington, D.C.
The firm was prepared to expand to Washington in 2020, but the pandemic put those plans on hold.
This new location will allow the search firm to strengthen relationships with existing clients and establish connections with new organizations.
Currently based in Washington are senior practice leader TJ Deal, marketing associate Anabella Berti and marketing manager Sydney Olszewski.
Awards
Brooks Pierce has announced that Reid Phillips, the firm’s managing partner, has been selected as a recipient of the North Carolina State Bar’s highest honor. Phillips was presented with the John B. McMillan Distinguished Service Award at the Oct. 6 meeting of the State Bar Council in Raleigh. The award honors current and retired members of the North Carolina State Bar who have demonstrated exemplary service to the legal profession.
Phillips is a business trial lawyer, primarily for large companies facing complex business disputes. He was named managing partner of Brooks Pierce in 2016.
On the Move
Sylvia Muñoz has been named assistant dean of students and director of the Center for Race, Ethnicity and Diversity Education (CREDE) at Elon University, after serving as the interim leader for the department twice during the past five years. Previously Muñoz was the associate director of the CREDE and director of El Centro.
Joe Newlon has joined Brooks Pierce as an associate and is based in the law firm’s Greensboro office. Before joining Brooks Pierce, Newlon worked at a law firm in Maryland, where he represented clients in mergers and acquisitions, technology transfer and software licensing, intellectual property, employment, real estate, and corporate matters.
New principals are joining the Guilford County Schools team, and several existing principals will serve in new locations. Bennie Bradley will become the new principal at Oak View Elementary School, replacing Deanna Daniel, who is moving to Rankin Elementary School. Bradley is the current principal at Guilford Preparatory Academy. Melanee Friday will join the district as principal at Frazier Elementary School, whose current principal, Nicole Hill Avery, will become a principal on special assignment. Leslie Kinard will return to Ferndale Middle School as its new principal, replacing LaToya Caesar, who will transfer to Greensboro College Middle College. Cheri Keels will become principal at the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T. Keels has been with GCS since 2002 and currently serves as principal at Greensboro College Middle College. Fredrick Sellars will move to SCALE-Greensboro. Sellars currently serves as an assistant principal at Dudley High School.
