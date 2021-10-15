Business Milestones

On the Move

Sylvia Muñoz has been named assistant dean of students and director of the Center for Race, Ethnicity and Diversity Education (CREDE) at Elon University, after serving as the interim leader for the department twice during the past five years. Previously Muñoz was the associate director of the CREDE and director of El Centro.

New principals are joining the Guilford County Schools team, and several existing principals will serve in new locations. Bennie Bradley will become the new principal at Oak View Elementary School, replacing Deanna Daniel, who is moving to Rankin Elementary School. Bradley is the current principal at Guilford Preparatory Academy. Melanee Friday will join the district as principal at Frazier Elementary School, whose current principal, Nicole Hill Avery, will become a principal on special assignment. Leslie Kinard will return to Ferndale Middle School as its new principal, replacing LaToya Caesar, who will transfer to Greensboro College Middle College. Cheri Keels will become principal at the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T. Keels has been with GCS since 2002 and currently serves as principal at Greensboro College Middle College. Fredrick Sellars will move to SCALE-Greensboro. Sellars currently serves as an assistant principal at Dudley High School.