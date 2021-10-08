Business Milestones

Achievers
High Point Mayor Jay Wagner is one of 38 mayors chosen for an education program with the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.
As a member of the initiative’s Class of 2021-22, Wagner is part of a program delivered by faculty from Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School as well as experts from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ global network.
The yearlong program launches with a three-day convening for mayors in New York that began Sept. 26. Each day of the convening, mayors attended classroom sessions focused on management and leadership practices, using case studies and workshops developed at Harvard.
Collectively, Harvard University and Bloomberg Philanthropies aim to help mayors and their leadership teams manage the complexities of running a city and give these leaders opportunities to learn from one another. The initiative will connect Wagner to some of the university’s top educators, coaching from experts, a network of peers and technical assistance.
Now that the mayors’ convening has ended, two senior-level city officials nominated by each mayor will attend a convening in October and attend virtual classes throughout the year. From High Point, City Manager Tasha Logan Ford and Assistant City Manager Greg Ferguson will participate in the yearlong program and help Wagner translate what they learn into organizational changes that improve life in High Point.
Wagner’s participation in the initiative and that of his two senior leaders, including tuition, accommodation, meals and airfare, is fully funded by the program, thanks to Bloomberg Philanthropies.
* * * *
Ivelisse Rodriguez, a professional writing tutor at High Point University, co-wrote a play titled “Sancocho.” The play was performed at the Lincoln Center in New York on Sept. 16. Rodriguez co-wrote the play with Rhina Valentin, an actor and producer. “Sancocho” brings Valentin’s experience to life in a celebration of the power of ancestry and food as medicine.
In the play, the Latin American and Caribbean culinary community is personified by way of the titular meat and vegetable stew that serves as both Rhina’s personal COVID-19 coping mechanism and the play’s central metaphor. Throughout lockdown, Valentin would whip up a weekly batch of sancocho while contemplating the dish’s gustatory and historically rich flavor.
* * * *
Frederick Schneid, Herman and Louise Smith professor of history and chair of High Point University’s history department, is appearing on Napoleonic Quarterly, a history podcast. He will be featured in five episodes this fall. The podcast follows the French Revolution and Napoleonic era in three-month increments. Schneid spoke on the Italian theater of war in the fall of 1795 and will be speaking on Napoleon’s Italian campaign during the 1796-1797 episodes. The Napoleonic Quarterly can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more.
* * * *
Eastern Music Festival has announced the election of four new members to its board of directors: Noah Hock of Greensboro, attorney with Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard; Catriona Kyle-Rice of Greensboro, financial adviser with Wells Fargo Advisors; Myra Schloemer of High Point, retired music educator; and Lisa Underwood of Greensboro, freelance writer.
Current board member Anne Starr Denny of Greensboro was elected secretary, joining the executive leadership team of Melanie Tuttle, chairwoman; D. Alan Stephens, vice chairman; and Lou Anne Flanders-Stec, treasurer.
Planning is already underway for EMF’s 61st season, June 25-July 30, on the campus of Guilford College.
* * * *
Gov. Roy Cooper has made the following appointments:
Raquel Robinson of Greensboro to the North Carolina Teachers’ and State Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees as an active teacher. Robinson has 28 years of experience in education with Guilford County Schools, where she focuses on special education as an adapted curriculum teacher.
Ernestine Lucrecia Quick of High Point to the North Carolina Advisory Committee on Cancer Coordination and Control as an oncology nurse representing the Nurses Association. Quick is the department director of inpatient oncology at Wesley Long Hospital.
William H. Sullivan III of Greensboro to the North Carolina State Board of Examiners for Plumbing, Heating and Fire Sprinkler Contractors as an air conditioning contractor. Sullivan was the president and treasurer of the Sullivan Mechanical Incorporation for more than 20 years.
Marjorie Benbow of Summerfield and Walker B. Moffitt of Asheboro to the North Carolina Zoological Park Council as members at-large. Benbow is a management consultant and attorney in Summerfield. Moffitt works as a project manager in the highway construction industry.
* * * *
Leah Sobsey, assistant professor of photography at UNCG, was selected to participate in a two-week virtual faculty residency to facilitate the integration of the Plant Humanities Lab and associated resources into curricula related to plants and people. The Plant Humanities Initiative at Dumbarton Oaks is a Harvard University research institute, library, museum and garden located in Washington, D.C. The residency was made possible by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
* * * *
Andy Hudson, assistant professor of clarinet at UNCG, has published “Elements of Contemporary Clarinet Technique” with co-author Roger Zare. The book takes clarinetists through 22 études and written masterclasses, which explore techniques both traditional and modern. The book was released by Conway Publications, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Announcements
Lumos Networks and NorthState have embarked on a growth plan as a stand-alone company with the continued financial support of EQT Infrastructure. The growth strategy includes expanding into new communities and cementing its fiber-to-the-premise growth platform.
Lumos and NorthState offer high-speed fiber broadband to nearly 200,000 residential and business locations in Virginia and North Carolina. They also plan to bring high-speed fiber internet to underserved communities through public-private partnerships, meeting a need for the communities they serve.
This announcement follows EQT Infrastructure’s sale of the company’s former parent, Segra, to Cox Communications.
On the Move
Penn State has announced the appointment of Wanda Bridges Knight, daughter of the late Major and Mary Bridges of Reidsville, as the campus’s first assistant dean for diversity, equity and inclusion. Knight is a 1975 graduate of Reidsville Senior High School.
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has promoted Athan Lindsay to vice president, grants and initiatives.
Brooke Martin has joined the High Point Museum staff as the visitor services and store manager. Recently, Martin worked for Guilford Plumbing Supply in Greensboro as a showroom sales associate.
Eastern Music Festival has announced the addition of Josephine Greenwald as the organization’s new development officer. Greenwald is a cellist from Scottsdale, Ariz.
Michelle Adamolekun is Cone Health’s chief people and culture officer. Adamolekun will lead a team of human resources professionals in increasing employee recruitment and retention.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Precious Quire-McCloud to the role of vice president, human resources.
High Point University welcomed 12 new staff hires in August: Sara Barlok, alumni events coordinator; Jennifer Brammer, admissions counselor; Dana Dolbow, director of undergraduate admissions; Angela Duncan, campus visit coordinator; Matt Eaton, engineering lab and makerspace manager; Jenny Enright and Lindsey Greear, learning excellence specialists; Katelyn Greer, biology lab manager; Charles Fennell, resident director for R.G. Wanek Center and University Center 2; Colleen Foy, Wanek Center librarian and heath sciences liaison; Kelly McFeeley, coordinator of gratitude and stewardship; and Sean Murray, computing support analyst.
AwardsGreensboro has received the 2021 Marvin Collins Planning Award for a Comprehensive Plan from the N.C. chapter of the American Planning Association in recognition of the science and art of planning.
The comprehensive plan, titled GSO2040, was recognized as a creative, online interactive document with videos, maps and cross-references with Greensboro’s land development ordinance, according to the association.
GSO2040, which outlines how Greensboro should develop in the next 20 years, was created with input from public events and work sessions, public talks with nationally known development and planning experts, and input and assistance from most of the city’s departments and offices.
For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/planning/gso2040.
