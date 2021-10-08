Business Milestones

Wagner’s participation in the initiative and that of his two senior leaders, including tuition, accommodation, meals and airfare, is fully funded by the program, thanks to Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Ivelisse Rodriguez, a professional writing tutor at High Point University, co-wrote a play titled “Sancocho.” The play was performed at the Lincoln Center in New York on Sept. 16. Rodriguez co-wrote the play with Rhina Valentin, an actor and producer. “Sancocho” brings Valentin’s experience to life in a celebration of the power of ancestry and food as medicine.

In the play, the Latin American and Caribbean culinary community is personified by way of the titular meat and vegetable stew that serves as both Rhina’s personal COVID-19 coping mechanism and the play’s central metaphor. Throughout lockdown, Valentin would whip up a weekly batch of sancocho while contemplating the dish’s gustatory and historically rich flavor.

