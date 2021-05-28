Business Milestones

Achievers
Ada Miller-Blair, CEO and co-founder of J&J Emerging Technologies in Clemmons, was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council.
NSBA is the nation’s oldest small business advocacy organization and operates on a nonpartisan basis. Miller-Blair, a recognized local leader in the small business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of U.S. small businesses to policymakers in Washington.
Kyle Kiser of Seattle, Wash., a 2006 Guilford College graduate, has been appointed to the Guilford College Board of Trustees and began serving on the board at its May 21-22 meeting. His term on the board will run through October 2025, after which he is eligible for two additional four-year terms.
Kiser is chief executive officer at RxRevu, which is based in Denver, Col. He has helped create the nation’s leading prescription price transparency network between insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, electronic health record vendors and providers.
Two other new trustees are joining the Guilford board in May: Shannon Craigo-Snell, a 1992 graduate, and Brian Lowit, a 1998 graduate.
Nido Qubein, High Point University’s president, has been recognized as one of the most influential leaders in North Carolina. Qubein is honored in the inaugural 2021 Power List: North Carolina’s Most Influential Leaders.
UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:
Duane Cyrus, professor of dance, has been selected as guest curator for an exhibition at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art. The exhibition is scheduled to open in mid-November in SECCA’s main gallery.
Tami Draves, interim director of School of Music and associate professor of music education, and co-author Jonathan Vargas had a research article published in the Journal of Research in Music Education. The article explores issues of equity, diversity and inclusion in music education in the academy.
The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees appointed a select group of 72 alumni and friends, including Ashton Clemmons and Lori Ann Harris of Greensboro, to serve on the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Visitors. The new members will begin their four-year terms on July 1.
Elena Ashburn, principal of Broughton High School in Raleigh, was named the 2021 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year at an awards luncheon May 21 in Cary.
Erik Naglee, principal of Page High School, was among the seven finalists.
Awards
Sue Pedaline has received the AWHONN North Carolina Section Legacy Award. AWHONN stands for the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses. The organization works to improve the health of women and newborns.
Pedaline is the chief nursing officer of Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and vice president of Cone Health Maternal-Child Services. She is previously an AWHONN state section chair. Pedaline has also served on the AWHONN national public policy committee.
Comfort Boateng received the Ruth Ridenhour Scholarly and Professional Achievement Award during High Point University’s 2021 commencement on May 8. This annual award recognizes a full-time faculty member for exceptional contributions to his or her professional discipline.
Boateng is an assistant professor of Basic Pharmaceutical Sciences and a founding faculty member of the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. She is an accomplished scholar and has more than 52 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts.
In the last year, Boateng’s work and grant writing have enabled her to obtain over $500,000 in NIH funding.
Professor Larry Quinn was presented the Meredith Clark Slane Distinguished Teaching-Service Award during High Point University’s commencement on May 8. The award is named for Meredith Clark Slane, a friend to the university, and has been given annually since 1973 to recognize excellence in teaching.
Boundless Impact has chosen the Rev. Lynda Ferguson of Asheboro to receive the 2021 John A. (Pete) Eberhart Ray of Light Award.
The award recognizes individuals who exemplify Boundless Impact’s vision of building thriving communities that are intentionally diverse, inclusive and equitable. It will be presented to Ferguson at the inaugural ImagineHub Summit on Thursday, June 3, hosted by Boundless Impact.
Ferguson serves as senior pastor for First United Methodist Church in Asheboro and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, and leads an ImagineHub site called Lydia’s Place, which will offer shelter, skill-building and support to women and children in the Asheboro community.
To attend the virtual summit, visit tinyurl.com/ydhv6pnf. It begins at 1:30 p.m. and tickets range from $25 to $100.
On the Move
UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has appointed Robi Arce-Martínez, a Puerto Rican director, actor, educator and mask-maker, to the position of assistant professor of movement/acting in the School of Theatre.
Kevin Rogers has accepted the position of fleet services director for the city of High Point and will begin his new role June 7. Rogers, a High Point University graduate, is currently the fleet manager for Forsyth County. He has held this position since 2008, where he manages a department of 10 employees and more than 600 assets.
The Greensboro City Council appointed Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson to serve as the interim city manager starting June 15. Wilson replaces outgoing City Manager David Parrish who announced his June 30 resignation on May 11.
