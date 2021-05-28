Business Milestones

In the last year, Boateng’s work and grant writing have enabled her to obtain over $500,000 in NIH funding.

Professor Larry Quinn was presented the Meredith Clark Slane Distinguished Teaching-Service Award during High Point University’s commencement on May 8. The award is named for Meredith Clark Slane, a friend to the university, and has been given annually since 1973 to recognize excellence in teaching.

Boundless Impact has chosen the Rev. Lynda Ferguson of Asheboro to receive the 2021 John A. (Pete) Eberhart Ray of Light Award.

The award recognizes individuals who exemplify Boundless Impact’s vision of building thriving communities that are intentionally diverse, inclusive and equitable. It will be presented to Ferguson at the inaugural ImagineHub Summit on Thursday, June 3, hosted by Boundless Impact.

Ferguson serves as senior pastor for First United Methodist Church in Asheboro and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, and leads an ImagineHub site called Lydia’s Place, which will offer shelter, skill-building and support to women and children in the Asheboro community.