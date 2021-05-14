Business Milestones

Brooks Pierce’s managing partner Reid Phillips has been named to Business North Carolina’s inaugural “Power List” of the most influential business leaders in the state. He was included in a section specifically focused on leaders in the legal profession, with 43 attorneys selected out of the more than 28,000 licensed lawyers in North Carolina.

Phillips focuses his practice on litigation, primarily for large companies facing complex disputes.

Announcements

AmeriLife of Greensboro will celebrate the opening of its new Greensboro location with a virtual ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m. May 27.

The new office is at 5509-B W. Friendly Ave. and will support AmeriLife’s insurance planners who serve in the community.

The virtual ribbon cutting will be held in partnership with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce via Zoom, at https://greensboro-org.zoom.us/j/89165501888.

Awards

Apple Rock Displays has received three 2021 Hermes Creative Awards for all three custom trade show designs submitted under the print media, advertising, trade show exhibit category.