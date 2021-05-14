Business Milestones

Achievers
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Benjamin O. Uwakweh of Greensboro as a public member to the Landscape Architect Board.
Uwakweh served as dean of the former School of Technology at N.C. A&T. Uwakweh is an active member of Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s committee on affordable housing.
UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:
Cat Keen Hock, assistant director of the school of music, was a panelist for the session “Perspectives on Modernizing College Music Curricula,” during the College Music Society Southern Division conference held this semester.
Ana Paula Höfling (School of Dance) received new funding from the National Humanities Center for the project “Dancing Brazil’s Other: Choreographies of Race, Class and Nation.” Dancing Brazil’s Other gives continuity to the research published in Höfling’s first monograph, “Staging Brazil: Choreographies of Capoeira” (Wesleyan University Press, 2019), where they explore the ways in which race and nation were “staged” through capoeira, the Afro-Brazilian martial art practiced today throughout the world.
Brooks Pierce’s managing partner Reid Phillips has been named to Business North Carolina’s inaugural “Power List” of the most influential business leaders in the state. He was included in a section specifically focused on leaders in the legal profession, with 43 attorneys selected out of the more than 28,000 licensed lawyers in North Carolina.
Phillips focuses his practice on litigation, primarily for large companies facing complex disputes.
Announcements
AmeriLife of Greensboro will celebrate the opening of its new Greensboro location with a virtual ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m. May 27.
The new office is at 5509-B W. Friendly Ave. and will support AmeriLife’s insurance planners who serve in the community.
The virtual ribbon cutting will be held in partnership with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce via Zoom, at https://greensboro-org.zoom.us/j/89165501888.
Awards
Apple Rock Displays has received three 2021 Hermes Creative Awards for all three custom trade show designs submitted under the print media, advertising, trade show exhibit category.
Apple Rock was awarded a Platinum Award for the Kioti Custom 75×40 Custom Display, a Gold Award for the Schleich 30×30 Custom Display and an honorable mention was presented for the MSAB 10×20 Custom Display which was unable to exhibit at its show in 2020 due to the COVID-19 cancellation.
The Hermes Creative Awards, administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.
Truliant Federal Credit Union was recently honored with two Diamond Awards — including one Category’s Best — recognizing outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry.
The awards are presented by the Credit Union National Association Marketing and Business Development Council, a national network comprised of more than 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards were given in more than 30 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.
Truliant earned an esteemed Category’s Best distinction in the Internal Marketing Recognition category for a video recognizing its Bonita Hauser Philosophy in Action Award winner during Truliant’s annual employee event TruFest. Truliant was also honored with a Diamond Award for its website redesign project. The credit union launched a new site in 2020 with a mobile-first design, improvements to self-service capability and more relevant content for member-owners to access information.
On the Move
High Point Interim City Manager Randy McCaslin has announced that Sandra Vernon Dunbeck has been named economic development director. She has been acting interim director since January.
Greensboro City Manager David Parrish announced he will resign, effective June 30, after nearly nine years of service to the city of Greensboro, with the past three as city manager. The city’s human resources department will conduct a national search in the coming weeks. The Greensboro City Council will hire Parrish’s replacement.
