Business Milestones

Announcements
Law Firm Carolinas has announced the following changes: Harmony Taylor, who is in the Charlotte office and practices community association (HOA and condo) law and civil litigation, has been named a shareholder. Three attorneys have been named partners: Jon Raymer, who practices commercial and residential real estate, from the Greensboro office; and Joe Thompson, who practices residential and commercial real estate, and David Wilson, who practices North and South Carolina community association (HOA and condo) law, both from the Charlotte office.
There also have been several recent additions to the firm: Andrew Brower and Jonathon Woodruff have joined the Greensboro office. Brower heads the firm’s estate planning and administration department (wills, trusts, probate and guardianships). Woodruff practices community association law and HOA/condo assessment collections.
Nancy Guyton and Hunt Harris have joined the Wilmington office. Guyton is a board certified specialist in residential and commercial real property law and practices residential and commercial real estate as well as community association (HOA and condo) law. Harris practices residential real estate, community association (HOA and condo) law and civil litigation.
Will Rankin has joined the Raleigh office and practices residential and commercial real estate and community association (HOA and condo) law. Brandi Quattlebaum has joined the Charlotte office and practices residential real estate and community association (HOA and condo) law. Grace Berger has joined the firm’s new Columbia, S.C., office and practices commercial and residential real estate law.
Two firm offices have relocated to newer, larger spaces. The Wilmington office has moved to 219 Racine Drive. The Raleigh office has moved to 3000 Highwoods Blvd. In addition, the firm has recently announced the opening of a Columbia, S.C., office. Managing partner Keith Black states that the firm changes, new attorneys and office locations position the firm to better serve both existing and future clients.For information, visit www.lawfirmcarolinas.com.
Transform GSO (formerly HQ Greensboro) will open the doors to its second location Oct. 6 at 111 Bain St. in the Gateway building, the former headquarters of Blue Bell Company. The expanded space will add 52 offices, 2,500 square feet of shared workspace, four conference rooms and a large classroom, along with an expansive bar, two wellness rooms and access to gym facilities.
Since its opening in 2015, Transform GSO has operated from its 111 Lewis St. location.
Transform GSO serves multiple audiences, including established small businesses, college students and nonprofits. Many larger businesses also join co-working spaces like Transform GSO.
To date, 20 of the 52 offices in the expansion space have been rented and the number of shared workspace members is well ahead of forecast. Also on Oct. 6, downtown events venue Elm & Bain will open for business. The 13,000-square-foot space at 620-B S. Elm St. will be located inside the Gateway building. When completed, it will accommodate 225 seated guests and nearly 500 standing (cocktail style).
Veteran events planner Veronica Foster will manage Elm & Bain. Foster has nearly 20 years of experience creating special occasions for individuals and corporations, and is a master wedding planner, one of just 50 individuals in the U.S. who carry the title.
In addition to indoor facilities, Elm & Bain will have an outdoor space that can host food trucks or other creative set ups. Bar services will be managed exclusively by 1618 Concepts. To accommodate the large number of guests the space can hold, there will be parking for 270 cars on site.
Berico Fuels has merged the heating oil and kerosene customers from Hutchens Rentz-Eden in Reidsville.
The two companies, dating back to when it was Rentz Oil Company, have collaborated over the years taking care of the heating fuel needs of the community.
Berico plans to support the former Hutchens Rentz-Eden customers out of its Eden office, meanwhile adding heating, ventilation and air conditioning service opportunities to new customers. Berico will welcome the new customers by mailing announcement letters that include first time purchase coupons for both fuel and HVAC services.
The deal was orchestrated by Tom Berry of Berico and Tim Hutchens of Hutchens Rentz-Eden.
A conversation with Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin will take center stage at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s impact. Leadership Conference in October.
The conference will be held Oct. 27 both in person at the Carolina Theatre and virtually.
Tickets are $175, with discounts available for alumni of the chamber’s leadership programs.
To learn more and purchase tickets, visit impactgso.com.
Duke Energy has selected nine properties in eight counties across North Carolina for inclusion in its 2021 Site Readiness Program to enhance the readiness of the sites for business and industrial development. The local properties are the Brittway II Industrial Site in Greensboro and the Wall Brothers Property in Sophia.
Through the program, Duke Energy identifies high-potential sites and partners with county officials and local economic development professionals to develop a strategy for getting the sites ready to market to industrial projects.
The Brittway site is at 4160 Pleasant Garden Road in Greensboro on the north side of I-85/I-40 at the South Elm-Eugene interchange and has more than a half-mile of interstate frontage with rail on-site.
The Randolph County property is in the future 170-acre industrial park located on Wall Brothers Road in Sophia, just north of Asheboro. It is located just off I-74 with a connector to I-85 within 15 miles.
Each site is eligible for $10,000 in matching grants from Duke Energy to help recruitment efforts.
Fellowships
Brenda Hornsby-Heindl, a librarian for the Liberty Public Library, is one of 22 librarians in the country to be awarded a Partners in Education library fellowship from Berea College.
The two-year fellowship is aimed at creating stronger relationships between librarians and local schools, and with the community, to help children reach the third grade reading level on time.
The fellowship also includes a Vista/Peace Corps worker as a full time library staff member for one year; a stipend to offset Hornsby-Heindl’s time, materials and other costs associated with participation; a full scholarship for travel expenses and a $5,000 stipend from Save the Children to launch a third grade reading initiative in Liberty.
Honors
American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame has announced that the late Myrtle Hayworth Barthmaier, president and chairwoman of Hayworth Industries for 27 years, will be inducted as a Trailblazer and will receive the industry’s highest honor as a member of the Hall of Fame on Oct. 17 during the induction celebration at the Sheraton Greensboro Four Seasons. She becomes the seventh woman inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Born in 1894, Barthmaier was pregnant with her sixth child when her husband died in 1928, and soon found herself facing Black Tuesday: the start of the Great Depression. Yet, with no prior manufacturing experience, the four companies — Hayworth Roll and Panel, Alma Desk Company, Myrtle Desk and Liberty Veneer — thrived under her leadership. She continually upgraded equipment and expanded the plants, set new standards by reorganizing the production lines, and established a coast-to-coast sales and distribution network. She led the companies until her eldest, Charles E. Hayworth Jr. returned from World War II and joined his mother in the family business. He was inducted into the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame in 2002.
To purchase induction celebration tickets or to become a sponsor in support of an inductee, visit seizethismoment2021.com.
On the Move
Mason Barrett, of Greensboro, recently earned a MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School. While there, he served as a co-president of the Armed Forces Alumni Association (“Vets Club”). He received a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from Duke University and attended Greensboro Day School. The son of Alex and Pam Barrett, he is now focused on identifying, acquiring and successfully leading a small business — 360bridgellc.com.
High Point University welcomed 12 new hires in the month of July: Nicole Hundt, director of housing operations; Brooke Lutz, registrar transcript coordinator; Diana Marsh, clinical counselor; Kayleigh Michie, coordinator of university events; Kara Owens, Beth McKinney and Sharon Taylor, administrative assistants; Steven Sawicki, technical director of theater; Davis Shoener, member of Campus Concierge; Tara Shtayyeh, ambassador counselor; Jaime Tamsin, director of conference and event services; and Stan Turbeville, Siegfried Leadership Fellows Program Associate.
Donnie Roberts of Lexington, a photographer and reporter at The Dispatch for more than 35 years, recently completed the trucking training program offered at Davidson County Community College, received his commercial driver’s license and was hired by Hardy Brothers, a cargo and freight company.
Assistant City Manager Larry Davis is promoting Marlene Druga to director of the financial and administrative services department, effective Sept. 1. Druga has been with the city since June 1994. She replaces former director Rick Lusk, who retired from the city after 35 years.
