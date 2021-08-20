Business Milestones

Honors

American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame has announced that the late Myrtle Hayworth Barthmaier, president and chairwoman of Hayworth Industries for 27 years, will be inducted as a Trailblazer and will receive the industry’s highest honor as a member of the Hall of Fame on Oct. 17 during the induction celebration at the Sheraton Greensboro Four Seasons. She becomes the seventh woman inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Born in 1894, Barthmaier was pregnant with her sixth child when her husband died in 1928, and soon found herself facing Black Tuesday: the start of the Great Depression. Yet, with no prior manufacturing experience, the four companies — Hayworth Roll and Panel, Alma Desk Company, Myrtle Desk and Liberty Veneer — thrived under her leadership. She continually upgraded equipment and expanded the plants, set new standards by reorganizing the production lines, and established a coast-to-coast sales and distribution network. She led the companies until her eldest, Charles E. Hayworth Jr. returned from World War II and joined his mother in the family business. He was inducted into the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame in 2002.

