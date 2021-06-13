Business Milestones

Achievers

In June 2021, Carolina Donor Services was named by Business North Carolina and Best Companies Group as one of the 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina. The organization ranked 14th in the medium-sized company category.

Carolina Donor Services is North Carolina’s largest organ donation and tissue recovery organization with offices in Durham, Greenville and Winston-Salem.

This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in North Carolina, benefiting the economy, workforce, and businesses in the state of North Carolina. The list contains 57 companies.

Companies from North Carolina entered the two-part survey process to determine the 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.