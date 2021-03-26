Business Milestones

Achievers
High Point University has appointed three new members to its Board of Visitors: Leslie Culp, an active volunteer in the High Point community; Scott Elliott, founder of the FourShare Company; and Joe Fragnito, a retiree who served as the president and chief commercial officer of R.J. Reynolds from 2016-2020.
The board is composed of more than 100 business leaders, alumni, friends and community advocates of HPU who are recognized for their character, success, philanthropy and leadership.
••••
Brett Pexa, assistant professor of athletic training at High Point University, was awarded a one-year agreement with Surfinshape to test its product. Surfinshape patented a training board for surfers to use in lap pools.
Pexa and his students are utilizing HPU’s Human Biomechanics and Physiology Lab in Congdon Hall and the swimming pool in the James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic Convocation Center to test the product to see if it could be useful for other athletes to keep their shoulders fit and healthy.
••••
Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics at High Point University, has joined NASA’s TESS Asteroseismic Science Consortium. The “TASC” is a scientific collaboration of astronomers around the world who help download, process and analyze scientific data from NASA’s TESS spacecraft. While TESS was specifically designed to find and study exoplanets that occasionally block, or transit, their host stars, the data it collects is also well-suited for studies of stars and their properties.
The TASC is divided into eight different working groups that each have clear and scientifically well-defined tasks. Most focus on studies of pulsating stars, which are special stars that show intrinsic brightness variations as they “vibrate.” Barlow joined Working Group Eight, which focuses on highly evolved stars or remnant objects like white dwarfs that vary in brightness quickly due to stellar pulsations.
••••
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 28 North Carolina candidates, including Michael Tobey Vance of Greensboro, passed the Uniform CPA Examination in January.
Also, the board approved 31 individuals, including Jon Tolga Oner and Nicholas Ryan Warden, both of Greensboro, for CPA licensure on March 17.
••••
UNCG’s College of Visual and Performing Arts faculty and staff news:
Joe Gamble, information technology support technician and college of visual and performing arts webmaster, has earned a Master of Arts in 3D animation and special effects from Buckinghamshire New University.
Scott Garrison, UNCG’s auditorium technical director, has been awarded a $27,000 grant from the Green Fund to replace the remaining incandescent bulbs in the UNCG Auditorium with 18 LED stage lights.
Steve Haines, professor of double bass and director of the Miles Davis Jazz Studies Program, is a featured musician on the Joe Chambers album, “Samba de Maracatu,” released Feb. 26 on the Blue Note Records label.
Andy Hudson, assistant professor of clarinet, recently gave clarinet and/or woodwind composition masterclasses for Arizona State University, the University of Illinois, Lewis and Clark University, Millikin University, and the Salem Youth Symphony in Oregon.
Elizabeth Perrill, associate professor or art history, has been awarded a $4,000 subsidy for her publication, “Burnished: Zulu Ceramics Between Rural and Urban South Africa.”
Awards
Sangmin Lee and Sun Lee, assistant professors of basic pharmaceutical sciences and clinical sciences at High Point University, each received a New Investigator Award provided by the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy.
The New Investigator Award provides start-up funding for the independent research programs of early-career pharmacy faculty. This grant is intended to be the first extramural research funding received by a faculty member as a principal investigator, with the goal that research funded by the NIA will provide a foundation for future scholarly endeavors and continued extramural funding success.
Sun Lee received $8,750 to assess the health-related quality of life scores among elderly patients on different types of insulin devices, such as pens, pumps, syringes and vials. Sangmin Lee received $8,750 to investigate the molecular interaction between peptide hormone amylin and its receptors. He hopes to use this information to develop next-generation drugs for treating diabetes.
••••
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Marvin J. Price, executive vice president of economic development, is a recipient of the 2021 Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award, a biennial award recognizing rising stars younger than 40 in the economic development industry.
Price joined the chamber in November 2020. Previously, he served as vice president of economic recruitment for the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, representing the 15-county bi-state region.
The Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award awards program is hosted by Development Counselors International, a New York-based integrated marketing firm that works with economic development and travel organizations around the globe, and Jorgenson Consulting, a national executive search firm serving organizations in nonprofit, economic and community development industries. An independent selection committee of six economic development professionals and site selection consultants evaluated more than 200 nominees.
••••
Jacob Wosinski, a local entrepreneur and custom jewelry designer, won the 2020 American Gem Trade Association Spectrum award.
The competition was held in Dallas and is regarded as the world’s preeminent colored gemstone and cultured pearl design competition. More than 400 designers submitted entries, all vying for a top prize. Wosinski’s entry was a platinum piece that included a 1.39 carat mint green Maine tourmaline. The ring was hand fabricated and engraved completely by hand. The piece won an American Gem Trade Association Spectrum award and the Platinum Innovation Award in the bridal category.
Wosinski opened his custom jewelry shop, Jacob Raymond Custom Jewelry in 2017 in downtown Greensboro.
On the Move
Joe Meador has been promoted to vice president of finance for Cone Health. Meador joined Cone Health in 2012. He previously served as director of finance for Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and as director of performance analysis.
Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.