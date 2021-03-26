Business Milestones

Achievers

High Point University has appointed three new members to its Board of Visitors: Leslie Culp, an active volunteer in the High Point community; Scott Elliott, founder of the FourShare Company; and Joe Fragnito, a retiree who served as the president and chief commercial officer of R.J. Reynolds from 2016-2020.

The board is composed of more than 100 business leaders, alumni, friends and community advocates of HPU who are recognized for their character, success, philanthropy and leadership.

••••

Brett Pexa, assistant professor of athletic training at High Point University, was awarded a one-year agreement with Surfinshape to test its product. Surfinshape patented a training board for surfers to use in lap pools.

Pexa and his students are utilizing HPU’s Human Biomechanics and Physiology Lab in Congdon Hall and the swimming pool in the James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic Convocation Center to test the product to see if it could be useful for other athletes to keep their shoulders fit and healthy.

••••