Business Milestones

Achievers

Veteran attorney Seth Cohen, who is of counsel at Deuterman Law Group in Greensboro, has been certified as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Membership in the forum is limited to attorneys who have obtained million dollar verdicts, awards or settlements for their clients. Fewer than 1% of U.S. attorneys are members.

In his senior role at DLG, Cohen represents clients in their labor and employment claims.

Before joining DLG, Cohen was a partner for 25 years with Smith, James, Rowlett & Cohen in Greensboro.

Before attending law school, he worked as a newspaper reporter, most recently at the News & Record in Greensboro.

* * * *

Nine Brooks Pierce practice areas and 20 of the firm’s attorneys, including 16 in the firm’s Greensboro office, are ranked among the best in North Carolina in the 2022 edition of Chambers USA: America’s Leading Law Firms for Business. The listing of the leading lawyers and law firms in the country is published annually by Chambers and Partners.

Brooks Pierce’s Antitrust, Environment and Litigation: General Commercial practices received a Band 1 ranking, the highest awarded by Chambers USA. The firm’s banking and finance: mainly regulatory, bankruptcy/restructuring, corporate/mergers and acquisitions, health care, intellectual property, and labor and employment practice areas were also recognized.

The 16 attorneys in the Greensboro office recognized as leaders in their respective practice areas are: Arty Bolick, construction; Forrest Campbell, health care; Mark Davidson, corporate/mergers and acquisitions; Kearns Davis, litigation: white-collar crime and government investigations; George House, Bob King and Randy Tinsley, environment; Iain MacSween, banking and finance: mainly regulatory; Jeff Oleynik, antitrust, bankruptcy/restructuring; Jim Phillips and Reid Phillips, litigation: general commercial; David Sar, intellectual property; Bob Singer, banking and finance, banking and finance: mainly regulatory; John Small, bankruptcy/restructuring; Jennifer Van Zant, antitrust; and Howard Williams, tax.

Announcements

Resort Lifestyle Communities invites the business community in Greensboro and surrounding areas to celebrate the groundbreaking of its independent senior living retirement community at 11:30 a.m. June 16 at Sedgefield Country Club, 3201 Forsyth Drive in Greensboro.

Carolina Pines representatives, chamber members and local dignitaries will speak during a short business-to-business program, followed by lunch for all guests. A short networking opportunity with industry professionals also will be available.

For information, call 336-645-8211 or visit carolinapinesretirement.com.

* * * *

The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed 11 new members to its Board of Visitors. Among the new members are Triad community leaders, business owners and CEOs.

The newly appointed members are: Steven Gaffney, CEO of Shelba D. Johnson Trucking; Charles Greene, a practicing attorney with more than 30 years of experience; Otis Harris Sr., president of Harris House Furniture Industries; Matthew Heald, owner of Hot Shots Distributing; Charity Jackson, CEO and founder of Cre8ive Niche; Evan Lagueruela, president of Trinity Furniture; Jordan Lessard, financial adviser at Edward Jones; Barry Safrit, chief financial officer for Marsh Furniture Company; Philip Anthony Sedberry Jr., president and CEO of MAC Panel Company; Gary Simon, jeweler and designer at Simon Jewelers in High Point (he owns and operates the establishment with his wife of 35 years, Sherri Simon); and Dr. Edward Weller, retired orthopedic surgeon.

Awards

The Greensboro Television Network, the city’s government channel, has received a national Telly Award. GTN Station Manager Carlos Castellanos won a silver Telly Award for his work on the Greensboro Police Department Case Profile Series, specifically the episode featuring Markey Whitsett. Castellanos and GPD’s Homicide Unit Victim Advocate Mary Nero are working together with Crime Stoppers on a show featuring unsolved cases in Greensboro by featuring family members of the victim and the lead detective on the case.

The Telly Awards are a national television competition and recognizes excellence in broadcast production. GTN has won 27 Telly Awards since 2000.

To see the winning episode, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=HA8tP97f860.

* * * *

Boundless Impact chose Wilson Lester of Greensboro to receive the 2022 John A. (Pete) Eberhart Ray of Light Award.

Lester, who has devoted his career to ensure minority entrepreneurs have access to capital, was recognized for his leadership in driving a more inclusive and equitable economy and his impact on minority businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Ray of Light Award, which recognizes individuals who exemplify Boundless Impact’s vision of building thriving communities that are intentionally diverse, inclusive and equitable, was presented to Lester at Boundless Impact’s 10th Anniversary Celebration Luncheon on June 1 at High Point University. Presenters were board members of Boundless Impact: Felix Muriithi, past chairman and Ditra Miller.

In 2021, Lester co-founded Partners in Equity, a national investment fund focused on supporting owner-occupied commercial real estate for BIPOC businesses owners. He built Piedmont Business Capital that has delivered millions in impact capital to Black businesses across N.C. He is also a co-founder of the ACCESS Center for Equity and Success, which supports minority business enterprises with securing public and private contract opportunities.

Fellowships

Neelor Qadir, a UNCG professor of English, international and global studies, and African American and African diaspora studies, was named a Career Enhancement Fellow by the Institute for Citizens and Scholars.

The Career Enhancement Fellowship, funded by the Mellon Foundation and administered by Citizens and Scholars, seeks to increase the presence of underrepresented junior and other faculty members in the humanities, social sciences and arts by creating career development opportunities for selected Fellows with promising research projects.

As part of the fellowship, Qadir will receive a one-year sabbatical stipend (up to $35,000) to revise her book manuscript, “Afrasian Imaginaries: Global Capitalism in Indian Ocean Worlds.”

On the Move

Duane Cyrus has been appointed the director for the University of Arizona School of Dance, beginning July 1. Cyrus has served as a prof

essor of dance at UNCG since 2005 and artistic director of Theatre of Movement, an arts collaborative since 2017.

Greensboro Sports Foundation vice chairman

Richard Beard

has been appointed to the organization’s newly created position of president and CEO. A Greensboro-based real estate executive and developer with strong ties to economic development and sports tourism, Beard will leave his career with Schulman & Beard Commercial Real Estate to assume his new role.

Ellis & Winters has added two attorneys to its litigation group in Greensboro.

Andrew Parks Carter and Eric Cunningham

have joined the firm as associates. Both are recent graduates of Elon University School of Law and will focus on commercial litigation and tort matters.

Canterbury Head of School Harrison Stuart announced the selection of Sarah Healy as director of marketing and communications. Healy, who starts the newly created role June 13, served as director of operations for Downtown Greensboro.

