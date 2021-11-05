Business Milestones

Achievers
Linda Sekhon, founding chairwoman of the department of medical sciences at High Point University, was elected president-elect for the Physician Assistant Education Association at the PAEA Business Meeting on Oct. 15.
The PAEA is the only national organization representing Physician Assistant educational programs. PAEA works to ensure quality PA education through the development and distribution of educational services and products specifically geared toward meeting the emerging needs of PA programs, the PA profession and the health care industry.
Sekhon has served the organization as a facilitator for faculty skills for several years and as a member of the board of directors since 2019.
Announcements
Piedmont Federal Savings Bank’s PFBoost checking account is now officially certified by Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, meeting its Bank On National Account Standards (2021-2022). Co-created by consumer advocates, leading national nonprofits, civic leaders and financial institutions, CFE Fund’s Bank On project and its National Account Standards designate both core and strongly recommended features that ensure low cost, high functionality and consumer safety in bank accounts the organization certifies.
Bank On’s goal is to ensure that everyone has access to safe, affordable financial products and services. The Bank On National Account Standards identify critical product features for appropriate bank accounts, making it easier for local coalitions across the country to connect consumers to accounts that meet their needs. PFBoost features a low monthly cost, no overdraft or nonsufficient fund fees, the ability to pay bills and make purchases, and federal deposit insurance. PF Boost Checking is available in all of Piedmont Federal‘s branches across the Piedmont Triad and Northwest North Carolina regions.
For information, visit www.cfefund.org/bankon or follow the conversation on Twitter @CFEfund #BankOn.
* * * *
Guerrilla RF, a wireless semiconductor company headquartered in Greensboro, will expand its operations to a 50,000-square-foot facility at 2000 Pisgah Church Road. This $6 million expansion will create 50 new jobs.
The new jobs created through the expansion will have an average wage of $100,000.
Guerrilla RF was awarded a N.C. Building Reuse Grant for $475,000 by the Department of Commerce to help with the expansion. The building it will occupy is owned by Koury Corporation.
Awards
UNCG formally awarded its most prestigious public service honors to the late U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan and Antonia Monk Richburg, a UNCG graduate, during the Distinguished Service Awards ceremony held at the Elliott University Center Auditorium on Oct. 27. The recipients were selected in 2020, but the presentation was postponed as a result of the pandemic.
UNCG’s Board of Trustees annually confers upon deserving North Carolinians the Charles Duncan McIver Medal and the Holderness/Weaver Award in recognition of exemplary public service and civic engagement. The Charles Duncan McIver Medal, named for UNCG’s founding president, recognizes outstanding service at the national or international level.
The Holderness/Weaver Award is named for Adelaide Holderness ‘39, the first woman to serve on UNCG’s Board of Trustees, and H. Michael Weaver, a long-time UNCG supporter who has served the university in many capacities. The award recognizes exceptional service at the state or local level.
Hagan was posthumously awarded the Charles Duncan McIver Medal. Her husband Chip Hagan and two of their children, Carrie Stewart and Tilden Hagan, accepted the award. Hagan’s career in public service included 11 years in the North Carolina Senate and six years in the U.S. Senate.
Richburg accepted the Holderness/Weaver Award in acknowledgment of her decades of service as a community leader and volunteer in Greensboro.
Richburg is vice president and senior program officer for Cone Health Foundation and has spent nearly 30 years in nonprofit management.
For information about these awards, visit publicserviceawards.uncg.edu.
To watch the ceremony, visit https://publicserviceawards.uncg.edu/2021-awards-ceremony.
* * * *
Thirty-nine state employees from 10 state agencies and UNC-Chapel Hill, including Robert Remini of Asheboro and Greg Heath of Greensboro, are recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Excellence, the highest honor a state employee may receive for dedicated service to the state and the people of North Carolina. The commendations were announced during a virtual ceremony that may be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsTzz1Nti6g.
The Governor’s Awards for Excellence recognize accomplishments and actions that are outside of the usual scope of their job duties. Awards are presented in six categories: Customer Service, Efficiency and Innovation, Human Relations, Outstanding Government Service, Public Service and Safety and Heroism.
Remini, recognized for Outstanding Government Service, works with the N.C. Department of Transportation as an incident management assistance patrol driver. Remini was recognized for halting a catalytic converter theft on Sept. 16, 2020, in Greensboro.
Heath was part of a 23-member team that created a robust telehealth solution for offenders at the state’s prison system at the Department of Public Safety. He was recognized in the Efficiency and Innovation category.
* * * *
Ismail Dakrouri of Elon Aviation has been recognized for his high standard of flight instruction by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the world’s large aviation association.
Dakrouri has been awarded a spot in the Flight Training Experience Awards as a Distinguished Flight Instructor, a title given to high scoring flight instructors from You Can Fly’s 2021-22 Flight Training Experience Survey.
The survey was created to highlight the best flight training the industry has to offer.
Elon Aviation is a flight school that operates out of Piedmont Triad International Airport, as well as its flagship campus in Burlington.
* * * *
Jolene Henning, chairwoman of the department of athletic training at High Point University, was presented with the President’s Award by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE) at the recent CAATE Accreditation Conference in Orlando, Fla.
Henning, along with her colleagues on the CAATE Peer Review Committee, received the award for their efforts in pivoting the entire CAATE accreditation review process to the online environment in response to COVID-19, thus enabling the CAATE to carry out its critical functions in the program review.
The CAATE President’s Award is presented at the discretion of the CAATE president to recognize and honor an individual who has demonstrated exemplary service and leadership to the CAATE organization and the athletic training profession nationally and internationally. Through this award, the CAATE board recognizes impact and service to the CAATE.
On the Move
Koury Corporation of Greensboro has announced leadership changes in the hospitality division: Kelly Harrill, executive vice president of hospitality for Koury Corporation; Tony Biddle, general manager of Grandover Resort and Spa; and Tim Peters, general manager of Sheraton Greensboro/Koury Convention Center.
Local Government Federal Credit Union has announced the addition of Mary Faucette, downtown development coordinator for the city of Graham, to its Western Triangle Advisory Council which includes Randolph and Chatham counties.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has hired Bijal Gami to the newly created role of vice president of payments. Additionally, Truliant has promoted Jeremy Cline to the newly created position of senior director of member success and loyalty, and Laura Dezarn to the position of chief information officer.
Mack Trucks has appointed David Galbraith as Mack’s vice president of global brand and marketing.
Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.