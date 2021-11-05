Business Milestones

Bank On’s goal is to ensure that everyone has access to safe, affordable financial products and services. The Bank On National Account Standards identify critical product features for appropriate bank accounts, making it easier for local coalitions across the country to connect consumers to accounts that meet their needs. PFBoost features a low monthly cost, no overdraft or nonsufficient fund fees, the ability to pay bills and make purchases, and federal deposit insurance. PF Boost Checking is available in all of Piedmont Federal‘s branches across the Piedmont Triad and Northwest North Carolina regions.

For information, visit www.cfefund.org/bankon or follow the conversation on Twitter @CFEfund #BankOn.

* * * *

Guerrilla RF, a wireless semiconductor company headquartered in Greensboro, will expand its operations to a 50,000-square-foot facility at 2000 Pisgah Church Road. This $6 million expansion will create 50 new jobs.

The new jobs created through the expansion will have an average wage of $100,000.

Guerrilla RF was awarded a N.C. Building Reuse Grant for $475,000 by the Department of Commerce to help with the expansion. The building it will occupy is owned by Koury Corporation.

Awards