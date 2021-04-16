Community Briefs

Edible landscapes

Downtown Greenway will offer Growing Fruit in Your Backyard at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at 801 W. Smith St. in Greensboro.

Permaculture gardeners Charlie Headington and Jenny Kimmel will share how to successfully grow an edible landscape. To register, email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.

Confirmation will be sent with parking and class details.

Housing seminar

The High Point Housing Coalition is sponsoring Social Injustice, Pertaining to Housing, a virtual seminar, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22. To register, email Heather Fortune at Heather.Fortune@HousingConsultantsGroup.org.

The seminar is an opportunity for people working in the real estate or the housing field to learn about social injustices in housing from the state, county and local levels.

Speakers will include: Samuel Gunter, executive director of the North Carolina Housing Coalition; Stephen Sills, director of the Center for Housing and Community Studies at UNCG; and Michael E. McNair, High Point’s community development and housing director.

Advocacy discussions