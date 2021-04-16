Community Briefs

Hospitality career fair
The Guilford County Hotel Association will host a hospitality career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, April 16, at the Greensboro Marriott Downtown, 304 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Local hoteliers and affiliated business in the hospitality industry are seeking candidates for positions that include front desk, guest services, housekeeping, food and beverage, sales, maintenance, and many others. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers to apply and interview on site.
This event is open to those with and without hospitality industry experience. Full-time and part-time positions are available.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/2PKGRFQ.
Dance, theater workshop
A Dramaturgy & Dance workshop will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at LeBauer Park, Carolyn’s Garden in Greensboro.
Alexandra Joye Warren and Alyssa Noble will share in this discussion-based workshop about how theater and dance work together in the 21st century.
Registration is required, visit tinyurl.com/9rvc8pmx.
Also, a UNITE Downtown drive-thru event is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 18, on Davie Street between Friendly Avenue and Abe Brenner Place. It is a community celebration and resource fair for families of individuals with special needs.
There will be games, prizes, music, entertainment and resource information from local support organizations and vendors. For information, visit tinyurl.com/2s8ed6ez.
New collection schedule
Some Greensboro residents recently saw changes to their solid waste and/or recycling collection service. These changes were made in order to meet growing service needs and to balance daily workloads for city crews. Approximately 16,000 residents now have a new collection service day or recycling week — all affected residents should have received a day change notice and/or new calendar in the mail.
Other ways to find out if the service day is changing include: Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects, call 336-373-2489, view the map at tinyurl.com/msmkfx9k or use the GSO Collects app on a smartphone. If you use the GSO Collects app, your service day will automatically be updated and you will receive correct service notifications.
For information, call 336-373-7612 or email chris.marriott@greensboro-nc.gov.
Online Java with Justin
Greensboro City Council District 3’s Justin Outling is hosting a Facebook version of his Java with Justin meeting at noon today, April 16, at www.facebook.com/JOutling.
This virtual community meeting provides an opportunity for Greensboro residents to interact with Outling and share concerns and ask questions.
Questions and comments can be submitted directly to the Facebook page.
Tree activities
Recognizing that Graham is a Tree City USA community, the town is offering several opportunities to celebrate its trees and Arbor Day with engaging programs and activities:
Tree Discovery Seek and Find: Through April 29. Free. For all ages. This hunt will direct community members to Graham’s parks and recreation centers while helping them discover and identify trees. www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
Leaf & Learn Hikes: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, Bill Cooke Park’s Paved Accessible Mixed-Use Trail and 10 a.m. April 24, South Graham Park’s Nature Trail. Ages 8 and older. Must register in advance. www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
Bark Identification Scavenger Hunt: Through April 29. Free. All ages. Check out the printable Scavenger Hunt at www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
See, Plant, Grow — Tune in Online/Facebook to Plant a Tree with Tim Covington, Property Maintenance Superintendent: 5 p.m. April 26, city of Graham Facebook page and website. Learn tree planting tips and the benefits of planting trees at www.arborday.org/trees/treefacts/.
For information, call 336-570-6700.
Edible landscapes
Downtown Greenway will offer Growing Fruit in Your Backyard at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at 801 W. Smith St. in Greensboro.
Permaculture gardeners Charlie Headington and Jenny Kimmel will share how to successfully grow an edible landscape. To register, email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
Confirmation will be sent with parking and class details.
Housing seminar
The High Point Housing Coalition is sponsoring Social Injustice, Pertaining to Housing, a virtual seminar, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22. To register, email Heather Fortune at Heather.Fortune@HousingConsultantsGroup.org.
The seminar is an opportunity for people working in the real estate or the housing field to learn about social injustices in housing from the state, county and local levels.
Speakers will include: Samuel Gunter, executive director of the North Carolina Housing Coalition; Stephen Sills, director of the Center for Housing and Community Studies at UNCG; and Michael E. McNair, High Point’s community development and housing director.
Advocacy discussions
The Greensboro Public Library, in partnership with the UNCG Center for New North Carolinians, FaithAction and the Church World Service Greensboro, is hosting a Newcomers Series of panel discussions with immigrant and refugee advocacy organizations. Next up in the series is Best Practices and Strategies for Advocacy, which will be presented at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary.
For information, call Jenkins Lumpkin at 336-373-2015.
Fair housing discussion
In recognition of National Fair Housing Month, the housing committee of the Greensboro Branch of NAACP will conduct a Zoom or virtual panel discussion at 10 a.m. April 24.
National civil rights housing advocate and consultant Stella J. Adams will deliver opening remarks, presenting an overview of the landmark housing legislation of a 1968 law prohibiting racial discrimination in sale, rental and financing housing.
She joins the panel of local housing advocates — James Butler, Hurley Derrickson, Greensboro Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, Mel Kriegsman, Daniel Lyons Jr., Leanne Lyons and Kathleen Mitchell.
The discussion is open to the public. To make a reservation to obtain access, call 336-908-0797 or email naacpgsohousing@gmail.com.
Podcast course
Randolph Community College will offer a How to Start Your Own Podcast course from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 27-May 4, via Zoom.
The class will help attendees understand everything from the simplest recording apps on smartphones to the most sophisticated professional software. Students will learn their functionality and how to pick the best option for their needs. On the final day of class, students will stream a live podcast.
The course (#76723) is $70. To register, call 336-328-1750.
Great American Cleanup
The city of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful will participate April 24 in the Great American Cleanup for the 17th year. The annual event will focus on litter removal throughout High Point. Cities across the country will be participating in the effort.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. Registered groups will be preassigned to their meeting locations. All supplies needed by volunteers, including bags, gloves, vests and grabbers, will be provided at the central meeting location at Pinnacle Financial Partners at 1300 E. Hartley Drive.
Groups will clean up at their sites until noon and send a representative to return the cleanup supplies and tally the reports of items collected and removed.
Volunteers can register by visiting www.highpointnc.gov/khpb.
For information, contact Rebecca Coplin at 336-883-3520 or at rebecca.coplin@highpointnc.gov.
Legends & Lore
The North Carolina Folklife Institute and the Pomeroy Foundation are accepting Legends & Lore grant applications through May 3 for cast roadside markers to commemorate the folktale or local lore, music or craft, or other tradition that makes a community who and what it is.
Legends & Lore is designed to promote cultural tourism and commemorate legends and folklore as part of our heritage.
Generally speaking, folklore is the stories, customs, traditions, and expressive arts and crafts that are passed on from one person to another, often from generation to generation.
To apply for a Legends & Lore marker, email sarah@ncfolklife.org or visit www.wgpfoundation.org/history/legends-lore/.
