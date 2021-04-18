Community Briefs

The course (#76723) is $70. To register, call 336-328-1750.

Great American Cleanup

The city of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful will participate Saturday, April 24, in the Great American Cleanup for the 17th year. The annual event will focus on litter removal throughout High Point. Cities across the country will be participating in the effort.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. Registered groups will be preassigned to their meeting locations. All supplies needed by volunteers, including bags, gloves, vests and grabbers, will be provided at the central meeting location at Pinnacle Financial Partners at 1300 E. Hartley Drive.

Groups will clean up at their sites until noon and send a representative to return the cleanup supplies and tally the reports of items collected and removed.

Volunteers can register by visiting www.highpointnc.gov/khpb.

For information, contact Rebecca Coplin at 336-883-3520 or at rebecca.coplin@highpointnc.gov.

Legends & Lore