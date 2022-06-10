Community Briefs

Online forum

The city’s Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission is hosting a forum, “Trauma and Violence: a Community Conversation on the Correlation,” in place of its regularly scheduled virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 16.

Participate via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p92d46v; meeting ID 820 4024 5050; passcode 884943. During the forum, participants may type questions into the chat feature for the panelists.

The forum features speakers from local mental health and criminal justice fields who will discuss the role trauma plays in the perpetuation of violence.

For information, call 336-373-2295. Community meeting

Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force will hold its monthly community meeting at 6 p.m. June 15. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/96773126553#success, using meeting ID 967 7312 6553, or call 301-715-8592.

The task force was created with the support and direction of the human rights department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The task force examines rules, policies and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly affected. For information, call 336-373-2038.

Book discussion

An outdoor discussion of “Sparrow Envy: Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts” will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. June 17 at the Kathleen Clay Library, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Participants should bring seating.

In this book, African American ornithologist and Clemson University professor J. Drew Lanham shares his fascination with birds as well as compelling experiences being a Black birder. Copies of the book can be loaned from the branch. If unable to attend in person, a Zoom link is available. To register, email melanie.buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.

Seeking input

The city of High Point will host a drop-in review session for residents on June 14 at High Point City Hall to give feedback and ask questions about the proposed draft of the sign ordinance. The meeting will start at 4 p.m. with a brief presentation by city staff, and then staff will be available until 7 p.m. for residents to ask questions.

The city of High Point released the draft of the sign ordinance for public review in May. It can be reviewed on the city’s website at www.highpointnc.gov/signs. Comments and questions can be submitted to signordcomments@highpointnc.gov. Comment forms will also be available at the meeting and will be accepted until June 30.

After June 30, the comments received will be reviewed and considered prior to completing the public hearing draft, which will be presented to and considered by the planning and zoning commission and City Council. The public hearing draft will be posted on the website for review prior to the hearings.

For information, call 336-883-3328.

Theater auditions

Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Goodly Frame Theatre, will hold auditions for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” by William Shakespeare, from 7 to 9 p.m. June 13-14 at Greensboro Cultural Center. Auditions will be held by appointment only. Visit www.creativegreensboro.com for more information and to schedule an audition.

Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre seek a racially diverse, multi-generational cast ages 10 and older. A short, memorized Shakespeare monologue is preferred for auditions. Those without a prepared monologue will be asked to read a scene from a script provided at the audition. Headshots and resumes are recommended but not required. In-person rehearsals will be held evenings and weekends as schedules permit, with performances Aug. 4-7. The Summer Shakespeare program is a volunteer performance opportunity.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be performed in various location in downtown Greensboro’s Southside neighborhood. Actors and audiences will travel together to discover why “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays.

For information, call 336-373-2974.

Seeking applicants

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified applicants to join its detention staff and will offer two information sessions on how to become a certified detention officer with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 6 p.m. June 15-16. Each session will be held at the sheriff’s administrative office, 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.

Guilford County is offering a $4,000 signing bonus for detention officers.

To sign up for a session, call 336-641-3387.

Home Run for Homelessness

In collaboration with the Greensboro Grasshoppers, Partners Ending Homelessness will host its 12th annual Home Run for Homelessness event at 6:30 p.m. July 30 at First National Bank Field in Greensboro. This family-friendly event is designed to increase awareness and understanding of homelessness in Guilford County.

This year’s honorees are Open Door Ministries and Leslie’s House of West End Ministries, who help shelter homeless in Guilford County.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, call 336-553-2715, Ext. 1003 or email kentia@partnersendinghomelessness.org.

To promote this event and bring awareness of homelessness in Guilford County, a community feeding event and collection of hygiene supplies will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. June 18 at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. in High Point.

The outreach is in partnership with Acts Ministries, A Legacy of Hope and the library.

