Expect delays: Mail coming late? Greensboro residents, you're not alone.

Praising carriers

Several people who contacted the News & Record praised the efforts of their carriers, despite their delayed mail.

“They are dedicated USPS employees and are often out late into the evening getting the day's mail delivered,” Julie Voorhees of Greensboro said in an email. “I think the issue resides in the process somewhere prior to the mail carrier's trucks being loaded.”

Janelle Jordan of Greensboro said she thinks her late mail is probably because of the Christmas rush. Jordan said by phone Wednesday that she received her prescription medicine on Monday — more than three weeks after she was supposed to start taking it.

It seemed to get “stuck” in the distribution center, she said.

“I guess it’s because of the holidays,” Jordan said.

Norman Samet’s problems, however, date back to May. That’s when Samet, who owns homes in Greensboro and Florida, tried to stop his mail from being forwarded to Florida.

“Even to this day they are forwarding (some) mail from our address in Greensboro to our home in Florida and then turning around and sending it back to Greensboro,” said Samet, 82.