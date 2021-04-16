Greensboro artist designs murals for the Shops at Friendly Center

GREENSBORO — Local artist Gina Elizabeth Franco has designed murals for the open-air gathering area of The Shops at Friendly Center.

The four art pieces — totaling eight panels — each measures 15 feet by 7 feet. They honor the state, community and the role the shopping center has played in bringing economic opportunity and family fun to the region.

Franco's mural designs have been printed on fabric to be displayed at The Shops at Friendly Center, said Sarah Kotelnicki, Friendly Center marketing director.

One specifically depicts iconic Friendly Center landmarks and historic moments in the shopping center’s history.

“This is a full circle moment for me because I grew up hanging out and shopping at Friendly Center,” Franco said in Friday's announcement about the murals.

“This project resurfaced so many fun memories and, hopefully, will inspire more kids and families to make their own memories and traditions at Friendly Center," Franco said.

Friendly Center will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce at noon April 23 in the Art Yard just outside Ben & Jerry’s.