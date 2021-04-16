Greensboro artist paints mural for the Shops at Friendly Center

GREENSBORO — Local artist Gina Elizabeth Franco has painted a mural in the open-air gathering area of The Shops at Friendly Center.

The 15-foot x 7-foot mural installations honor the state, community and the role the shopping center has played in bringing economic opportunity and family fun to the region.

The series includes four unique art pieces with one specifically noting iconic Friendly Center landmarks and historic moments in the shopping center’s history.

“This is a full circle moment for me because I grew up hanging out and shopping at Friendly Center,” Franco said in Friday's announcement about the mural.

“This project resurfaced so many fun memories and, hopefully, will inspire more kids and families to make their own memories and traditions at Friendly Center," Franco said.

Friendly Center will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce at noon April 23 in the Art Yard just outside Ben & Jerry’s.

The public is invited to enjoy photo opportunities with the mural, free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream scoops and conversation with Franco. She will provide complimentary and exclusive postcard prints of the murals until 1 p.m.