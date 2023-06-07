GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council unanimously approved giving a Winston-Salem company more than $13 million in incentives on Tuesday night.

ProKidney LLC plans to build a $458 million facility by 2027 and create 330 new jobs by the end of 2028, said Marshall Yandle, the city’s economic development manager.

The average salary would be $74,646, with no new job paying less than $15 an hour.

ProKidney, which currently has 80 employees, is a late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease.

“This would be the company’s first biomanufacturing facility for the commercialization of the cell therapy,” Yandle said.

The company is developing a cell therapy that could delay dialysis for people with chronic kidney disease. After receiving regulatory approval, it is estimated that 5 million people annually will be eligible for the therapy treatment, according to city documents.

The company’s process and technology has a Regenerative Medicines Advanced Therapy designation from the FDA, the documents said.

The new facility would be located at the 73 Business Center off Greenbourne Drive in Greensboro.

ProKidney also is considering sites in Virginia, California and Texas, Yandle said. It is requesting a 10-year city incentive amounting to $13,273,645.

The company also would be eligible for an additional $250 incentive per job from the city for any new employee whose permanent address is located in an Impact Zone or who is hired through NCWorks Career Centers.

The state of North Carolina also is considering incentives for ProKidney. Guilford County commissioners approved more than $15 million in incentives on Thursday night.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the incentives aren’t just handed out.

“There are audit procedures in place to make sure that the jobs are actually hired and … that they’ve made the commitment … to our community – almost half a billion dollars – before these incentives are paid out,” she said.

I think this is money very well spent,” Vaughan said.