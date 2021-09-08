Guilford County Sheriff’s Office hosts recruiting event on Thursday, Sept. 9

There will be two presentation sessions which start at 4:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. at the Army National Guard Armory located on Franklin Street in Greensboro. This event will be focused towards identifying applicants who are seeking employment positions as either detention service officers or as sworn deputy sheriffs. At this time, there is no prior experience required for either of these positions. However, applicants must be able to perform the essential job functions.