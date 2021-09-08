Guilford County Sheriff’s Office hosts recruiting event on Thursday, Sept. 9

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office will host a recruiting event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.
There will be two presentation sessions which start at 4:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. at the Army National Guard Armory located on Franklin Street in Greensboro. This event will be focused towards identifying applicants who are seeking employment positions as either detention service officers or as sworn deputy sheriffs. At this time, there is no prior experience required for either of these positions. However, applicants must be able to perform the essential job functions.
All potential applicants should visit the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office website at gcsonc.com where they can review the minimum employment qualifications, benefits and starting salaries for the positions prior to attending the event.
For information, contact Sgt. Mary Buchanan at 336-641-3333.