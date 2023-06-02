GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved giving a Winston-Salem company more than $15 million in incentives on Thursday night.

ProKidney LLC plans to create 330 new jobs over five years and build a $458 million facility by 2027, said Marvin Price of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

The average salary would be $74,646, with no new job paying less than $15 an hour.

The company, which currently has 80 employees, is a late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease.

“ProKidney manufactures cell therapy products that uses a patient's own cells to restore damaged kidney tissue by engrafting into, repairing or replacing damaged tissue and organs,” Price said.

He noted the jobs would provide opportunities for graduates of N.C. A&T, High Point University and other local schools. The new facility would be located off Greenbourne Drive in Greensboro.

The company also is considering sites in Providence, Rhode Island; College Station, Texas; Boston and San Diego, Price said.

The company said in its first-quarter earnings report on May 11 that it had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $463.7 million as of March 31 — just $5.7 million more than its capital investment pledge.

County Manager Michael Halford said once the company fulfills its part of the agreement, the county would pay out the incentives over ten years in the form of grants.

The city of Greensboro also has a public hearing Tuesday evening to consider incentives of more than $13 million for the company.

The company would be eligible for an additional $250 incentive per job from the city for any new employee whose permanent address is located in an Impact Zone or who is hired through NCWorks Career Centers.

ProKidney is likely to also receive incentives from the state.