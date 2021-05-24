GuilfordWorks hosting a hiring event with multiple employers on May 27

GuilfordWorks will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, with multiple employers at the NCWorks Career Center, 2301 W. Meadowview Road in Greensboro.

For event details, visit https://guilfordworks.org/event/multi-employer-open-air-hiring-event-2/.

Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:

XLC Services

McDonald’s

G4S Security

Greensboro Science Center

Job seekers can engage with employers to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring and interview processes.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration at https://www.ncworks.gov/vosnet/loginintro.aspx. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as wearing face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.