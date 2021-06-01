GuilfordWorks hosts hiring event with multiple employers

GuilfordWorks will host an in-person hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the NCWorks Career Center, 2301 W. Meadowview Road in Greensboro.

Job seekers can speak with employers about available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring and interview processes. Applicants may be invited for follow-up interview. For more event details, visit https://guilfordworks.org/event/multi-employer-open-air-hiring-event-3/.

Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:

Area Wide Protective

The Agency

Mountaire Premium Chicken

Caring Hands Home Health

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as wearing face masks and social distancing practices, are still required for those attending the event.