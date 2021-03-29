Health Happenings

In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Kellin Foundation, Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, and other community partners are asking area residents to help improve the safety and wellness of Guilford County’s children and youth.

Pinwheels are the national symbol for child wellness, and Guilford County residents are encouraged to join in the #PassThePinwheel Challenge by planting pinwheel gardens to show commitment to the healthy development of the community’s children. Participants can use the hashtag #PassThePinwheel to challenge friends, family members and neighbors to join in the movement. Individual pinwheels, pinwheel bundles and yard signs are available for purchase at www.KellinFoundation.org and at a variety of community events.

Upcoming events include:

5-8 p.m. March 31: Together We Can Prevent Child Abuse — community preview event at Ben & Jerry’s, Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro

Thursday, April 1: Wear Blue Day. Share photos on social media with #WearBlueDay2021 and #PassThePinwheel.

11-11:45 a.m. April 7: Coffee & Conversation for Behavioral Health Professionals on Zoom.