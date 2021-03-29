Health Happenings

In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Kellin Foundation, Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, and other community partners are asking area residents to help improve the safety and wellness of Guilford County’s children and youth.
Pinwheels are the national symbol for child wellness, and Guilford County residents are encouraged to join in the #PassThePinwheel Challenge by planting pinwheel gardens to show commitment to the healthy development of the community’s children. Participants can use the hashtag #PassThePinwheel to challenge friends, family members and neighbors to join in the movement. Individual pinwheels, pinwheel bundles and yard signs are available for purchase at www.KellinFoundation.org and at a variety of community events.
Upcoming events include:
5-8 p.m. March 31: Together We Can Prevent Child Abuse — community preview event at Ben & Jerry’s, Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro
Thursday, April 1: Wear Blue Day. Share photos on social media with #WearBlueDay2021 and #PassThePinwheel.
11-11:45 a.m. April 7: Coffee & Conversation for Behavioral Health Professionals on Zoom.
Noon-1 p.m. April 7: Child Abuse Prevention Month Kick Off with the Resilient Guilford Network on Zoom.
10 a.m.-noon April 8: Community Resilience Model Training on Zoom.
1-5 p.m. April 10: Community Pinwheel Planting Event at Ben & Jerry’s, Shops at Friendly Center.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14: Guilford County Partnership for Children’s Virtual Resource Fair, livestreamed on the Guilford County Partnership for Children’s Facebook page.
3:30-4:45 p.m. April 22: Trauma-Informed, Resilience-Focused Coaching (hosted by N.C. Fusion) on Zoom.
For details and Zoom information, call 336-337-4016 or visit tinyurl.com/p5wtezkn.
* * * *
JDRF’s annual spring fundraising walk in High Point will be virtual this year on May 23.
To register, visit www.jdrf.org and click on fundraisers.
For information, call 336-604-5054.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro will host Stomp the Stigma, a drive-in concert, at 7 p.m. June 12 in the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot.
The concert will feature country music by Russ Varnell and His Too Country Band and Michael Cosner and The Fugitives. Varnell has been playing country music in the vein of George Jones and Buck Owens all over the country for 18 years. Michael Cosner and The Fugitives have opened for Tim McGraw, Joe Diffie and others.
General admission is $50 per car or $150 for front row parking at www.mhag.org or Ticketmaster.com.
* * * *
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has released two final confidentiality rules in the past year.
NAADAC, the Association for Addiction Professionals, is offering a recorded webinar to explain the new changes, how they affect addiction professionals’ businesses and compare them with the HIPAA privacy rule.
The webinar is free and open to everyone. The session provides one continuing education credit.
Register at tinyurl.com/2xh8zz93 to participate.
* * * *
Cheri Timmons, a health coach, will offer a spring renewal women’s wellness series from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays from May 4-25 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The series goal is to take women from feeling exhausted and overwhelmed to having more energy, an improved mindset and enhanced productivity.
To register, call 336-373-7533 or www.greensborodowntownparks.org/programs.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.