Helping Hands

Announcements

Downtown Greenway is accepting used adult and children's bikes to donate to those in need in the community. To donate, contact Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.

In a recent newsletter, the nonprofit recognized the following volunteers who repaired and transported bikes - and donated bikes, parts and funds - so that almost 200 bikes could be given to kids in need in our community in 2020: Michael Amend, Dale Brown, David Hampsten, Sheldon Herman, Nicole Lindahl, Crispin Schamp, Maurice Schwartz, Todd Smith, Glen Trent, Gary Upham, Merritt White, Crumley Roberts and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

The newsletter also thanked residents who donated the bikes.​

Hospice of Davidson County hosted its fourth annual Hearts for Hospice, sending its “Cupid Crew” across Davidson County to safely distribute valentine goodies to the agency’s patients and their families. Armed with handmade cards, stuffed animals, candy, flowers and balloons, volunteers dropped off items on the front porches of patients and their families, to skilled nursing facilities and the Hinkle Hospice House.