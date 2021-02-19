Helping Hands

Announcements
Downtown Greenway is accepting used adult and children's bikes to donate to those in need in the community. To donate, contact Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
In a recent newsletter, the nonprofit recognized the following volunteers who repaired and transported bikes - and donated bikes, parts and funds - so that almost 200 bikes could be given to kids in need in our community in 2020: Michael Amend, Dale Brown, David Hampsten, Sheldon Herman, Nicole Lindahl, Crispin Schamp, Maurice Schwartz, Todd Smith, Glen Trent, Gary Upham, Merritt White, Crumley Roberts and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.
The newsletter also thanked residents who donated the bikes.
Hospice of Davidson County hosted its fourth annual Hearts for Hospice, sending its “Cupid Crew” across Davidson County to safely distribute valentine goodies to the agency’s patients and their families. Armed with handmade cards, stuffed animals, candy, flowers and balloons, volunteers dropped off items on the front porches of patients and their families, to skilled nursing facilities and the Hinkle Hospice House.
The crew also surprised and brought goodies to non-Hospice of Davidson County residents at its partner skilled nursing facilities, the Davidson County Health Department and Davidson County Senior Services.
The Valentine’s Day-themed items were donated from individuals within the community.
Grants
Truliant Federal Credit Union recently announced the winners of its annual Financial Education Grants for public schools.
Local recipients included:
- Smith High School, $4,700: Will engage students in a series of financial literacy workshops: Savings, budgeting, learning how to earn, the cost of being unbanked, investing, building credit, taxes, power of compound interest, unemployment compensation, SMART goals, insurance and health care.
- Eastern Guilford High School, $2,450: Will provide digital design students the opportunity to produce 2D and 3D computer animations and videosfor various entertainment, science and technology businesses.
- High Point Central High School, $4,940: Through the grant, the school will purchase simulation labs, interactive video controls, text lessons, section quizzes and exams, certification practice exams, performance reports for teachers and students, and an exam voucher for an applicable exam. Instructors will receive complimentary access to the course materials.
- Northwest Guilford Middle School, $5,000: Will allow students to upgrade their accounts to a PLUS membership so they will be able to participate in the Stock Market Simulator, Crypto Market Simulator and the Forex Market Simulator with real market data.
- Weaver Academy, $5,000: Will allow the HVAC program to upgrade the equipment and tools in the classroom so students will be better prepared to succeed in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry.
