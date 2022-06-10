Helping Hands

Announcements

Hirsch Wellness Network’s 13th annual Lunafest Film Festival, held May 26, raised more than $10,000. Sharon and Bill Savage were the raffle basket winners.

The nonprofit offers multiple healing arts programs each month that are free to those with cancer, cancer survivors, caregivers and medical providers. Some classes are virtual and some are in-person.

June highlights include Writing to Heal from 1 to 3 p.m. June 13, Mixed Media with Watercolor and Markers from 1 to 3 p.m. June 20 and Whose Line Is It Anyway? from 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 27.

Intro to Pointillism with Alex Gaal will be offered from 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 27. Often called stipple or dotting, pointillism is a technique of painting in which small dots of color are applied in patterns to form an image. Georges Seurat and Paul Signac developed the technique in 1886. In this class participants will start with a simple line drawing of an animal and using an assortment of markers they will bring it to life with layers of patterns and colorful dots. Registration closes on July 13 for art supplies to be mailed.

For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required.

For information, email admin@hirschcenter.org or call 336-209-0259.

* * * *

Sanctuary House’s Musical Moods Roaring ‘20s event, in honor of its 20th year providing services to adults with serious mental illness in Guilford County, has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Piedmont Hall and will feature the nationally recognized band Squirrel Nut Zippers.

The event chairpersons are Mike and Katherine Weaver.

For information about sponsorships, email liz@shgso.org.

* * * *

The Piedmont Triad Supports Ukraine benefit is set for 2 to 7 p.m. June 18 at The Deck, 118 E. Main St. in Jamestown.

The event is a benefit for The World Central Kitchen.

There will be a Thai food truck, Ukrainian art, crafts and desserts, children’s activities, dance lessons provided by Fred Astaire Dance Studios, live music and more.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Children 11 and younger may attend free.

For tickets, visit www.fredastaire.com/greensboro/tickets.

Submit press releases to people@greensboro.com.