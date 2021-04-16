Helping Hands

Activities
Culp partnered with North Carolina vaccine providers to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics to eligible company employees, their families and the public. The clinics were held March 25-27 at Culp’s facilities in High Point and Stokesdale.
More than 600 people received vaccinations. Attendees took advantage of the availability of appointments to register for the event. One resident said he had been trying for three months to register for the vaccine, but couldn’t find any available spots. When he heard there were available time slots for eligible individuals at the Culp locations, he quickly registered and said he was happy to make the drive to Stokesdale in order to get the vaccine. Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines were administered, and second doses will be offered at the recommended intervals at the same locations.
* * * *
The citywide launch of The Amadi Way Project was held April 12 at 1107 Perry St. in Greensboro.
Participants enjoyed food, games, merchandise for sale, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, guest speakers and renderings of the nonprofit’s vision to improve the Glenwood neighborhood with the help of the Greater Glenwood Neighborhood Association.
To learn more and to help, visit https://amadiwayproject.com/.
* * * *
Downtown Greensboro announced that more than $98,750 was spent locally in Center City small businesses during its 12-week #DGSOtogo contest.
Weekly winners of the $500 grand prize were (in consecutive order): Kaiden Manning, Stolen Skateshop; Jill Hare, Jacob Raymond Jewelry; Janet Dickerson, Area Modern Home; Meghan Rice, Greensboro Day Spa; Peter Helseth, Vivid Interiors; Mary Ben Roach, Just Be; Erica Jones, Luxe Fragrance Bar; Jonathan Leonard, Boxcar Bar + Arcade; Kermit Myers, Deep Roots Market; Mary Fountain, Bijan’s Salon; Jan Muska, Moore Music; and Rick Henderson, Rock’s Hair Shop.
Announcements
Out of the Garden Project will hold a Volunteer Appreciation Day Celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at The Church on 68, 300 N.C. 68 in Greensboro.
The nonprofit will be following the same route as the Fresh Mobile Market at the rear of the building at the Church on 68.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/4bzvbwa9.
* * * *
The African American Cultural Arts and History Center recently moved into a physical location in Burlington and has planned a grand opening for 5 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at 2381 Corporation Parkway.
Dress is business casual.
The AACAHC is a nonprofit that actively collects and preserves African American history of Alamance County.
For information, email aacahcenter@gmail.com.
* * * *
The annual Dance Marathon returns virtually as the Move Together Mini Marathon set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 22 at danceproject.org/movetogether, on Facebook (@danceprojecttheschool) and on YouTube.
This 2 ½-hour virtual dance party is a fundraiser to provide dance to the community. The fundraising goal is $12,000 and all funds raised will support Dance Project’s school and to make professional quality dance education accessible to as many people as possible.
Join them live online throughout the evening for free dance classes, performances by students, instructors and local artists, a talent show, a dance that will be taught to participants throughout the evening, and a chance to win prizes.
For information, call 336-370-6776.
* * * *
For the 16th consecutive year, the Housing Authority of the city of High Point is accepting nominations through July 30 for its annual Pillars of Fame recipients.
In addition, for the eighth year, nominations for a Rising Star Award recipient are also being accepted through July 30. The honoree will also receive a $500 tuition scholarship.
Eligibility requirements for the Pillars of Fame include:
Must be a former HPHA program participant (Section 8 or public housing).
Must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent.
Must be an outstanding community or civic leader.
Must have served as a role model for families and/or community service.
Eligibility requirements for the Rising Star Award include:
Must be a current high school junior or senior living in Section 8 or public housing.
Must have a 3.5 or higher GPA (HPHA may accept 3.0 GPA if no 3.5 GPA nominations are received).
Nominees who are selected for the Pillars of Fame and Rising Star Award honor will be inducted during the annual ceremony at noon Sept. 15 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
For information, call 336-878-2334 or visit www.hpha.net.
Grants
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $36.9 million to public housing authorities, public housing resident associations and nonprofits across the nation.
The Housing Authority of the city of High Point was awarded $186,953 to operate a three-year Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency-Service Coordinators Program for the second term.
The HPHA ROSS coordinators assist public housing families to meet their professional, financial, health and educational goals. The funding will allow HPHA to continue to work directly with residents to assess their needs and connect them with education, job training, placement programs and/or computer and financial literacy services to promote self-sufficiency. In addition, the ROSS-SC grant will help improve living conditions for seniors through the programs and services that will enable them to age in place.
* * * *
ArtsGreensboro has announced a $25,000 grant award from the Guilford Merchants Association/FirstPoint Foundation to support the local art community through its Reentry and Reinvent Campaign.
ArtsGreensboro launched the campaign to ensure that the city will have a thriving arts sector when the COVID-19 pandemic recedes from day-to-day reality.
The GMA/FirstPoint Foundation grant will specifically fund the expansion of ArtsGreensboro’s shared service program, which offers low-cost financial management services to art groups with budgets less than $250,000. The campaign will assist organizations in opening their doors again with the capital needed to meet public safety requirements.
* * * *
ArtsGreensboro has announced that 20 organizations have been awarded Relief Grants to help organizations recover and plan for post-pandemic openings. The grants were funded through the ArtsFund and other reserve dollars.
This funding provides additional relief dollars as organizations provide online and in-person programming and support post-pandemic live program planning. Grants range from $9,000 to $20,000 and are unrestricted.
Grantees include: African American Atelier, Bel Canto Company, Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, Center for Visual Artists, Community Theatre of Greensboro, Creative Aging Network-NC, Dance Project, Eastern Music Festival, Elsewhere, Forge Greensboro, GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art, Greensboro Ballet, Greensboro Downtown Parks, Greensboro Literary Organization, Greensboro Opera, Music for a Great Space, North Carolina Folk Festival, Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, The Music Academy of North Carolina and Triad Stage.
* * * *
Each year, the High Point Arts Council sponsors Arts Awards for Individual Support of the Arts, Corporate Support of the Arts and Teacher of the Arts to recognize those that have demonstrated excellence and commitment in supporting the arts in the High Point area.
Nominations may be made by anyone who can substantiate the contributions made to the arts. To make a nomination, visit www.HighPointArts/arts/who-we-are. The deadline is May 21.
The awards will be presented at the council’s Arts Awards Banquet on June 24 at the Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point.
