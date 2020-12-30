'It's just not there anymore': Gate City Candy Co. in downtown Greensboro closing after year marred by pandemic and crime

As word spread that the 41-year-old was closing the shop, customers streamed in to chat and pick up their favorite sweets.

When the store first opened, it featured 14 flavors of fudge, 24 flavors of truffles and offered jars full of taffy, jelly beans, sours and other retro-style candy like Mary Janes.

On Thursday, Weatherington said he only had about 10% of his stock left — "about 16 jars of different candy and a bunch of bulk M&Ms and a few gummies," he said.

He didn't know exactly when the store will shut its doors for good.

"I still have a pretty hefty loan that I have to pay off, so I’m trying to sell everything I have. All the candy I have left, all the fixtures, everything has to go," Weatherington said.

The Army veteran plans to go to school when he moves to Utah.

"I’m getting a degree in aviation and I’ll come out a commercial helicopter pilot and a certified flight instructor," he said.

It's another childhood dream of his. But he's saddened by the loss of his first one.