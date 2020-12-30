'It's just not there anymore': Gate City Candy Co. in downtown Greensboro closing after year marred by pandemic and crime

GREENSBORO — The feel of 2019 was like a kid in a candy store for business owner Daniel Weatherington, who opened Gate City Candy Co. in April that year.
Then 2020 arrived, bringing a host of complications that spoiled his fun and his finances.
"The first year was awesome," said Weatherington, who was a bail bondsman for 11 years before opening the shop at 529 S. Elm St. "But from March 2020 to now it’s been terrible."
By November, he said, "I realized that something had to change immediately or I’m going to have to close."
Change didn't come, so Weatherington said Wednesday he's closing the business, a childhood dream of his.
"Between coronavirus, the riots downtown (after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis), shootings downtown, aggressive panhandling — everything that’s going on that’s getting people not to be downtown — that's what’s killed the business," Weatherington said.
"There’s just not the foot traffic downtown like there used to be," he said, noting that people who normally fill nearby offices now work from home because of the pandemic.
"I’m going to miss the customers, I’m going to miss the community," said Weatherington, who plans to move to Utah. "I live downtown, I own a business downtown, I love downtown, but it’s just not there anymore."
As word spread that the 41-year-old was closing the shop, customers streamed in to chat and pick up their favorite sweets.
When the store first opened, it featured 14 flavors of fudge, 24 flavors of truffles and offered jars full of taffy, jelly beans, sours and other retro-style candy like Mary Janes.
On Thursday, Weatherington said he only had about 10% of his stock left — "about 16 jars of different candy and a bunch of bulk M&Ms and a few gummies," he said.
He didn't know exactly when the store will shut its doors for good.
"I still have a pretty hefty loan that I have to pay off, so I’m trying to sell everything I have. All the candy I have left, all the fixtures, everything has to go," Weatherington said.
The Army veteran plans to go to school when he moves to Utah.
"I’m getting a degree in aviation and I’ll come out a commercial helicopter pilot and a certified flight instructor," he said.
It's another childhood dream of his. But he's saddened by the loss of his first one.
"This store, it’s so much more than just a candy store. This place brings back childhood memories, nostalgia that other stores can’t do," he said. "Every single customer that came through that door is a kid in a candy store, and now … it’s just depressing."
He hopes shoppers will return to downtown Greensboro and help other retailers keep going.
"Every one of the brick and mortar businesses downtown, these businesses are our livelihoods," Weatherington said.
"When people shop local, that money stays locally. It stays with the business owners, it stays in our city in the form of sales tax. It helps to continue to ensure that downtown Greensboro thrives," he said.
Kenwyn Caranna: Five stories reflecting the myriad emotions 2020 brought us
From rage, panic and grief, to hope, determination and renewal, these stories from 2020 reflect the spectrum of human emotion.
N.C. A&T student Cody Byrd felt 'adrenaline rushing' when he realized a girl might be abducted. That's when he intervened.
Cody Byrd didn't give in to the rage. He kept his head, and helped police capture a man accused of trying to kidnap a little girl.
Law enforcement leaders faced a double-menace in 2020: the new coronavirus and age-old racism.
Grocery store workers found themselves on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight, and rallied to meet the need.
As a former law enforcement officer and a father, Michael A. Potter struggled to find answers to why his son was fatally shot by police.
While all Americans have ridden 2020's emotional tidal wave, perhaps few have felt its impact as deeply as African Americans.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.