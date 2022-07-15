 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Last Ham's location closes, ending decades of its restaurant history — at least for now

  • 0

HIGH POINT — Another chapter of restaurant history in the Triad has come to an abrupt end with the closure this week of the last Ham's American Bar & Grille.

The Palladium location at 5840 Samet Drive in High Point was the last to remain open.

"It was a very hard decision, but a necessary one," owner Rocco Scarfone told the News & Record on Friday. The restaurant, he said, had not had enough staffing to fully open and operate as it normally would.

"It's gotten worse over the past eight months," he said.

Continuing to operate without adequate staffing would be unfair to customers and existing staff — a concern as the busy football season approaches, Scarfone said. In addition, rising prices on nearly everything the restaurant relies on week to week, he said, also factored into the decision.

People are also reading…

A message to customers on the restaurant's website and Facebook page reads, in part:

"Due to the financial hardship sustained during Covid and the inability to staff adequately it is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that Ham's had closed permanently."

Hams scarfone.jpg

Ham's owner Rocky Scarfone in front of the Ham's restaurant on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro in 2014. The restaurant has since closed, as has the final location at the Palladium in High Point.

It mentioned the many memories — family celebrations, karaoke or listening to a favorite band — that became part of patrons' lives over the decades.

The message continued: "We are very grateful for all the many guests throughout the years that allowed us to serve them and for our regulars who were always there to support us! We really appreciate you and hope to see you in the future!"

The last Greensboro location of Ham's closed in late October 2019 at 1635 New Garden Road. At that time, Scarfone said in a statement he was “unable to obtain a lease extension with mutually agreeable terms.”

The restaurant opened in an old J. Butler’s Bar and Grill location at Garden Creek Shopping Center about seven years prior after closing its location at nearby Brassfield Shopping Center.

Scarfone was a managing partner in a company that bought the iconic Ham’s chain from a bankruptcy auction in 2010.

When Scarfone took over the chain, it included a dozen locations in North Carolina and Virginia, including the original restaurant on West Friendly Avenue, which opened in 1935.

That location became a victim to the bankruptcy proceedings, and Scarfone sold it to developer Marty Kotis. The restaurant has since reopened as several concepts.

But don't close the book on Ham's just yet. Scarfone owns the trademark, and he would consider opening another Ham's in the Triad if conditions were favorable for it to succeed.

"Time will tell," he said Friday. "If things change down the road, there's a strong possibility of a Ham's opening up."

Greensboro's last Ham's closes
Ham's on West Gate City Boulevard closes
Ham's Lakeside has closed
Ham's in High Point closes
Remembering Ham's: 'It felt like a family'
New owners of Ham’s ready to expand chain
Lease issues force another Ham’s to close
Company wins control of Ham’s

Contact Annette Ayres at 336-373-7019.

0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumps 9.1 percent in June to fresh four-decade high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert