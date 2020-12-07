Learn to be a better leader through RCC series

Randolph Community College will offer a Leadership Series, led by Michael Marcus, starting in January.

Marcus served as vice president, learning and talent development for BJs Wholesale Club before relocating to North Carolina in 2018. He was responsible for driving the vision of ongoing learning and development for a talent base of more than 25,000 team members, leaders, and executives. He has a B.S. in business management from St. Joseph’s College and an MBA from Dowling College. In his 35 years within the retail grocery sector, Marcus has held positions at many levels of leadership, and also serves on The National Retail Federation’s Learning & Development Council and The ACT Foundation’s National Retail Services Advisor Council.

The first session, “Management Fundamentals,” gives attendees practical skills. Knowledgeable and skilled supervisors and managers achieve better business results, improve the quality of work environments, and increase employee satisfaction and retention. Several topics will be covered: Leading Others, Managing Performance, Effective Communication, Decision Making & Delegation and Change Management.

The session is from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 20-Feb. 17, (#75476) or from 6-9:30 p.m. (#75477) in room 103 of the Continuing Education & Industrial Center on the Asheboro Campus. The cost is $70.