 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio store moves to new location, will host block party
0 Comments
alert top story

Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio store moves to new location, will host block party

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio ribbon-cutting

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan (second from left) helps with the ribbon-cutting at the new Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio store in downtown Greensboro. Company officials (from left) Tom Waldron, Scott Baxter and Chris Waldeck also participated.

 David Spencer, eworks, provided

The new store downtown at 603 S. Elm St. has nearly 4,000 square-feet.

GREENSBORO — The Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio store in downtown Greensboro has moved to a new location, the clothing brands' parent company announced Thursday.

The store is now at 603 S. Elm St., Kontoor Brands said in a news release, and will have its grand opening next Friday. The store, which was previously in a smaller space just a few blocks north, will be open intermittently until then, a spokeswoman said.

“Since opening in 2019, the Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio has provided a unique opportunity for our brands to create a direct connection with our consumers in Greensboro, a community that we are proud to call home,” Chris Waldeck, global brand president of Lee, said in the release. “The new location ... offers an expanded retail footprint that we can leverage as a test-and-learn environment, offering local consumers a taste of the latest retail trends along with our iconic denim products.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio will feature the brands’ most popular collections, as well as rotating, limited edition brand collaborations.

The store also will offer custom tailoring and laser imaging, along with music and special events throughout the year, according to the release.

To celebrate the new storefront, Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio will host a free, family-friendly block party from 5-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.

It will feature live music by local Greensboro band, Jukebox Rehab, in addition to several opening acts, including local artist J Timber. There will also be food and drinks for sale.

The event will kick off the Friday Night Live concert series, in partnership with Downtown Greensboro Inc., which will feature live music on Friday evenings in the East Lewis Street area during the month of August.

After the grand opening, the store hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't get scammed out of your retirement

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local coffee entrepreneur to be featured on TV show
Business Local

Local coffee entrepreneur to be featured on TV show

Claudia Shivers, owner of the Queen Coffee Bean online coffee company — will be featured on the ABC program "Free Enterprise," which tells the inspiring stories of former inmates who have started their own businesses after getting released from prison. The 30-minute show will air at 11 a.m. Saturday. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News