Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio store moves to new location, will host block party

GREENSBORO — The Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio store in downtown Greensboro has moved to a new location, the clothing brands' parent company announced Thursday.

The store is now at 603 S. Elm St., Kontoor Brands said in a news release, and will have its grand opening next Friday. The store, which was previously in a smaller space just a few blocks north, will be open intermittently until then, a spokeswoman said.

“Since opening in 2019, the Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio has provided a unique opportunity for our brands to create a direct connection with our consumers in Greensboro, a community that we are proud to call home,” Chris Waldeck, global brand president of Lee, said in the release. “The new location ... offers an expanded retail footprint that we can leverage as a test-and-learn environment, offering local consumers a taste of the latest retail trends along with our iconic denim products.”

The Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio will feature the brands’ most popular collections, as well as rotating, limited edition brand collaborations.

The store also will offer custom tailoring and laser imaging, along with music and special events throughout the year, according to the release.