Man bitten several times in attack by fox or coyote on Nat Greene Trail; four trails closed

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man is recovering after an "intense" encounter with a wild animal on Saturday.
His experience is one of at least three separate animal attacks documented near Lake Brandt over the weekend.
About 2 p.m. on Saturday, Scott Durham was nearing the end of the Nat Greene Trail at Lake Brandt Marina when he spotted what he says was either a fox or a small coyote. He was about 100 yards from the marina — so close he could hear people talking in the parking lot.
Durham, who was alone, said the animal was gray and weighed around 35 or 40 pounds.
"It was on the trail about 20 yards in front of me, walking toward me," Durham said. "It wasn't showing any signs of aggression. The fur on the back wasn't sticking up. It wasn't baring any teeth. It was walking normally."
Thinking it might be a mother trying to protect her pups, Durham scanned the area, but saw no other animals.
He said he stood to the left side of the trail and the animal passed by him on the right, within about two feet of him.
"We were looking at each other the whole time," Durham said, "but then I stupidly turned around — turned my back on it."
That's when the animal came after Durham, biting into his left calf. He kneed the animal off of him, but it returned, grabbing his left pant leg and "shaking it like a dog does a toy," Durham said.
Durham said he managed to beat the animal off of him once again, but the fox or coyote continued jumping at him. He was bit on the left forearm, then under the chin, on his lip and the left side of his face. After getting bit on the right forearm, Durham said he decided he'd had enough.
"I grabbed it by the scruff of the neck with both hands and pinned it to the ground," he said.
It was then that he saw a woman approaching.
"I told her she needed to turn around and go to the parking lot because I was being attacked," he said.
Then, thinking it might be a rabid animal, Durham said he picked up the animal and began carrying it toward the parking lot. He said he made it about 10 or 20 feet before he became exhausted, dropped the animal back to the ground and pinned it there.
He said he thought about trying to kill the animal, but wasn't sure what the protocol was.
"I definitely had wounds to prove that I had been attacked," Durham said, but given that he was at a park, he didn't know if killing the fox or coyote was legal.
After about 30 to 40 seconds of holding the animal to the ground, catching his breath, Durham said he stood back up, picked the animal off the ground by the scruff of the neck and threw it several feet down the trail, away from the parking lot.
"I started backing up fairly quickly," Durham said. "Then (the animal) started trotting toward me again and I started backing up even more quickly and it finally stopped and turned around and headed back down the trail."
Durham made his way back to the parking lot where he encountered a group of people coming into the trail. He asked one to call 911.
While he was being tended to by the game warden and others, waiting for EMS to arrive, Durham said two girls who appeared to be in their 20s came off the trail.
"They came off the trail about five minutes after I did and said (the animal) had gone after them and that they had jumped in the lake — that's how they got away from it."
According to Lisa Lee, community engagement manager with Guilford County Animal Services, a second victim injured on Saturday was bitten in the hand and buttocks.
Prior to Durham and the second Saturday victim, on Friday, another person walking on a trail around Lake Brandt was attacked and received a bite on the leg around 7:30 p.m.
Lee said a trap has been set to capture the coyote and wildlife agents have been notified.
Along with Nat Greene, officials also closed the Shadyside, Owl's Roost and Wild Turkey trails until at least March 16, the city said in a news release.
During the closure, wildlife experts plan to investigate and add any measures needed to provide safer passage of trails.
The city suggests people on trails not wear headphones so they remain aware of their surroundings, always carry a cell phone and make noise so as not startle wildlife.
Lee said the animal's behavior is consistent with rabies, but animal services won't know for certain unless it is captured and sent for testing.
Though news outlets and Lee have reported the attacks as "coyote attacks," Durham said if he had to guess, he would say it was a fox.
Whatever it was, Durham said the animal's behavior worried him.
"I've been out there many times, and I've seen fox and coyotes out there. Normally, they'll avoid you. They'll run up into the woods," he said. "But the way that he or she was acting... it kind of leads me to believe it was rabid, but I'm not sure."
Durham is continuing to recover from the attack and received the first series of rabies shots at the emergency room on Saturday. He said he has to receive four more rounds of two shots.
Durham, who's visited several national parks and spends much of his time outdoors, said he might be a little apprehensive about returning to the trails, but what happened won't stop him.