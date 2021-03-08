Man bitten several times in attack by fox or coyote on Nat Greene Trail; four trails closed

Durham said he managed to beat the animal off of him once again, but the fox or coyote continued jumping at him. He was bit on the left forearm, then under the chin, on his lip and the left side of his face. After getting bit on the right forearm, Durham said he decided he'd had enough.

"I grabbed it by the scruff of the neck with both hands and pinned it to the ground," he said.

It was then that he saw a woman approaching.

"I told her she needed to turn around and go to the parking lot because I was being attacked," he said.

Then, thinking it might be a rabid animal, Durham said he picked up the animal and began carrying it toward the parking lot. He said he made it about 10 or 20 feet before he became exhausted, dropped the animal back to the ground and pinned it there.

He said he thought about trying to kill the animal, but wasn't sure what the protocol was.

"I definitely had wounds to prove that I had been attacked," Durham said, but given that he was at a park, he didn't know if killing the fox or coyote was legal.

