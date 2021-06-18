Milestones

Military
Cadet Darien “Max” Norman II, son of Darien and Jann Norman of Greensboro, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on May 22. Norman, a Northwest Guilford High School graduate, completed a B.S. in business management with a systems engineering track.
Norman was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the field artillery branch and will report to Fort Sill, Okla., for his first assignment.
Achievers
Avery B. Hall Sr., senior vice president for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, was among the 469 bankers who recently participated in the 71st annual two-week session of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
Classes covered aspects of banking, economics and related subjects.
* * * *
Attorney Audrey Snyder was selected by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly as one of the 2021 Rising Stars, an honor for some of North Carolina’s most promising up-and-coming lawyers.
This N.C. Lawyers Weekly program recognizes lawyers who have been out of law school 10 years or less and have already made a strong impact in the legal community.
Announcements
Amazon recently launched the Black Business Accelerator, a $150 million investment to build sustainable equity and growth for Black-owned businesses over the next four years. North Carolina’s two inaugural members of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator are The Cut Buddy of Pittsboro and Darlyng and Co. of Greensboro.
Awards
The North Carolina Economic Development Association has recognized Leigh Cockram, director of economic development and tourism at the Rockingham County Center for Economic Development, Small Business and Tourism, with the North Carolina Economic Developer of the Year award.
Each year the association presents this annual award to the individual who best exemplifies leadership in the state’s economic development efforts.
* * * *
The Greensboro History Museum’s “Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations” was selected by the American Association for State and Local History for two awards. The exhibit garnered an Award of Excellence plus a History in Progress Award. According to the AASLH, these awards represent the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.
The History in Progress Award is an additional honor bestowed on an Award of Excellence winner whose nomination is highly inspirational, exhibits exceptional scholarship, and/or is exceedingly entrepreneurial in terms of funding, partnerships, or collaborations, creative problem solving, or unusual project design and inclusiveness. “Pieces of Now” focuses on racial reckoning and social justice issues during a time of pandemic. It opened to the public in September 2020 and will remain on view until Sept. 19.
More about the exhibition and a virtual tour can be found at https://greensborohistory.org/piecesofnow.
* * * *
Guilford County Schools’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic is receiving national praise.
Harvard University’s Center for Education Policy Research — Strategic Data Project awarded GCS and the accountability, research and planning division with the 2021 Strategic Data Project Excellence in Education Data Award. The award honors excellence in using data and evidence “to solve big thorny problems, produce high impact data tools or analyses, or transform data culture into education,” according to the strategic data project website at https://sdp.cepr.harvard.edu/award.
This year, the project singled out GCS’ use of data to respond to the historical and unexpected challenges faced during the pandemic.
* * * *
North Carolina was awarded a Gold Shovel by Area Development Magazine, thanks in part to the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s work on a UPS expansion project.
In October, the chamber and several partner organizations announced an expansion from UPS. This expansion will create 141 new jobs at the existing facility in Greensboro and 451 jobs at a new package center in Graham.
New positions at both facilities will add $38.5 million to the total annual payroll in the area. Salaries for these jobs will average $65,147.
On the Move
The SECU Family House has welcomed Erin Kennedy Craver, a Winston-Salem native and UNCG graduate, to serve as its new director of development.
High Point University has hired the following individuals: Brandon Floyd, assistant director of career and professional development; Eric Mason, assistant director of graduate admissions, communications and recruitment; Angel Morrison, Nikki Short and Makayla Utt, admissions counselors; Darby Pohle, career adviser; Janira Powell, university mail center team leader; and Jaime Weiser, resident director.
Erica Handy is GTCC’s new women’s basketball coach.
Melissa J. Holloway, N.C. A&T’s general counsel, has been named vice chancellor and general counsel of the university’s newly created division of legal affairs, risk and compliance.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Jeff Hibbard to the role of senior vice president of digital experience and business transformation. Previously he was vice president of digital innovation.
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has announced two new staff members: Cynthia Tyler, executive assistant; and Kathryn Rodman, receptionist and administrative assistant to development.
