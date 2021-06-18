Milestones

Amazon recently launched the Black Business Accelerator, a $150 million investment to build sustainable equity and growth for Black-owned businesses over the next four years. North Carolina’s two inaugural members of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator are The Cut Buddy of Pittsboro and Darlyng and Co. of Greensboro.

Awards

The North Carolina Economic Development Association has recognized Leigh Cockram, director of economic development and tourism at the Rockingham County Center for Economic Development, Small Business and Tourism, with the North Carolina Economic Developer of the Year award.

Each year the association presents this annual award to the individual who best exemplifies leadership in the state’s economic development efforts.

The Greensboro History Museum’s “Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations” was selected by the American Association for State and Local History for two awards. The exhibit garnered an Award of Excellence plus a History in Progress Award. According to the AASLH, these awards represent the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.