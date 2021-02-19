Milestones

The fund's fifth investment was in Unbox the Dress, also headquartered in Winston-Salem. The company is the first online service providing brides the opportunity to outsource care and storage of their wedding dress while also offering the ability to repurpose the garment into new family heirlooms and gifts.

Stealing Share, a brand company in Greensboro, spearheaded the new brand initiatives for State Bank of India (California) as part of the bank’s first-ever brand revamp.

The effort includes updated logo and color palette, marketing materials, branch signage and website – all under the theme of “Your Experience. Bank On It.”

The new look and message can be seen at www.sbical.com.

Awards

Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced 13 winners of the 2020 Governor’s Export Awards, including Latitude Aero in Guilford County and Glen Raven in Alamance County.

Latitude Aero was recognized as a Top Global Reach Exporter. The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina has helped the company participate in a Turkey trade mission and exhibit in targeted trade shows in Mexico, United Arab Emirates, England, Germany and the Netherlands.