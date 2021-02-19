Milestones

Achievers
Dr. Mary Jo Cagle has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2021’s 10 Women Leaders to Watch in Healthcare. Cagle is chief operating officer of Cone Health and will become regional president once the pending Cone Health-Sentara Healthcare merger is approved.
Cagle and other honorees were chosen from hundreds of nominations sent to Modern Healthcare.
Robert P. Edmonds, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Greensboro, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine.
Edmonds is part of Edmonds, Hunt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.
Announcements
First Launch Capital Fund, a pre-seed/seed-stage venture capital fund headquartered in Greensboro, recently closed two additional investments.
The fund’s fourth investment was in Proodos. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, Proodos has developed a people-oriented project management tool that improves project efficiency. Inspired by GPS navigation, the company’s software identifies gaps in talent management, skills and communication which cause project costs to increase.
The fund's fifth investment was in Unbox the Dress, also headquartered in Winston-Salem. The company is the first online service providing brides the opportunity to outsource care and storage of their wedding dress while also offering the ability to repurpose the garment into new family heirlooms and gifts.
Stealing Share, a brand company in Greensboro, spearheaded the new brand initiatives for State Bank of India (California) as part of the bank’s first-ever brand revamp.
The effort includes updated logo and color palette, marketing materials, branch signage and website – all under the theme of “Your Experience. Bank On It.”
The new look and message can be seen at www.sbical.com.
Awards
Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced 13 winners of the 2020 Governor’s Export Awards, including Latitude Aero in Guilford County and Glen Raven in Alamance County.
Latitude Aero was recognized as a Top Global Reach Exporter. The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina has helped the company participate in a Turkey trade mission and exhibit in targeted trade shows in Mexico, United Arab Emirates, England, Germany and the Netherlands.
Glen Raven was recognized as a Top Large Business Exporter. The company has exhibited with the EDPNC in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and other locations.
Glenn Dobrogosz, CEO of the Greensboro Science Center, has been named Inspector of the Year, Operations by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Each year, three individuals are honored with the Inspector of the Year award for their consistent and exceptional work quality, and/or in recognition of the amount of time donated to performing inspections throughout their years as AZA Accreditation Inspectors.
On the Move
- Tami Draves, a tenured associate professor of music education in UNCG's college of visual and performing arts, has been named interim director for UNCG's School of Music. Draves, who fills the position after the unexpected death of Dennis W. Askew in January, will serve a one-year term with the option for renewal. A national search for the next director of the School of Music will begin this fall.
- Julie Scott Emmons has been named as the new vice president at the NC Values Coalition. Emmons is an adjunct instructor and academic support specialist for special education at Elon University and a current trustee at Alamance Community College.
- Harold G. Burnett II has been named the new lead pastor of Hungry Church in Greensboro. Burnett succeeds Marcus Johnson, who founded the church in January 2007.
